Cambridge City Council takes no action on three separate zoning issues

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — Cambridge City Council heard the first reading, but took no action, on three separate zoning issues on Monday night. Council heard the first reading of a request for formal annexation into the city for Georgetown Vineyards, a request to close a short section of a street on the city’s west side for the proposed expansion of U.S. Bridge, along with a request for a change of zoning for a property at 420 North 8th Street.