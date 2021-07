As President of Exadel Solutions, Lev Shur leads global strategy, marketing, solution practices, sales and delivery. When Covid-19 forced companies to stop and rethink business as usual, digital transformations rapidly accelerated, as McKinsey explains. While many were already on the path to digital, many companies behind on the trend realized it was a much better way to do business — pandemic or not. I believe it is imperative that they satisfy the demand for digital products and services because it doesn’t look like we’re turning back from this digital uprising. The resulting wave of digital activity shook up entire industries as businesses set out to either create or expand their digital footprint.