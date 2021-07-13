Cancel
Gila County, AZ

Special Weather Statement issued for Mazatzal Mountains, New River Mesa, Rio Verde, Salt River by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-13 00:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Mazatzal Mountains; New River Mesa; Rio Verde, Salt River; Tonto Basin SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR GILA AND MARICOPA COUNTIES UNTIL 1215 AM MST At 1135 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Sycamore Creek, moving southwest at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Round Valley, Ballantine Trailhead, Sugarloaf Mountain, Sycamore Creek, Sunflower, Punkin Center, Tonto Basin, Four Peaks and Horseshoe Reservoir. This includes the following highways AZ Route 87 between mile markers 204 and 229. AZ Route 188 between mile markers 259 and 266.

alerts.weather.gov

