Global Marine Exhaust Energy Recovery Systems Market Top Manufacturers: SPX FLOW, ZUWA, INOXPA, The Weir Group, Jinan yuquan etc.

The report "Exhaust Heat Recovery System Market by Technology (EGR, Turbocharger, ORC, TEG), Component (EGR Valve & Cooler, Turbine, Compressor, Evaporator, Condenser, TEG Module), Vehicle (PC, LCV, Truck, Bus, Hybrid, OHV) and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″, The global exhaust heat recovery system market, in terms of value, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.38% during the forecast period. The market in 2018 is estimated to be USD 32.54 billion and is projected to reach USD 64.94 billion by 2025. Technologies such as EGR and turbocharger help in achieving reduced emissions and improvement in performance of the vehicle without influencing the vehicle performance. The growth of the exhaust heat recovery system market is influenced by factors such as the increasing production of commercial vehicles where turbochargers and EGR are standard fitments. Even future technology like ORC is expected to get commercialized for commercial vehicles first. In addition to that, due to stringent emission norms, EHRS technologies are getting rapid acceptance in gasoline vehicles too.