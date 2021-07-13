Deciphering SEC Rule 2a-5: Getting ahead to comply

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) adopted rule 2a-5 under the Investment Company Act of 1940, which went into effect on March 8, 2021, with a compliance date of September 8, 2022. The rule provides guidance to registered investment advisors (RIA) and business development companies (BDC) to determine fair value of fund investments in good faith. The rule establishes requirements for fund boards' obligation to determine the fair value in good faith. As part of the rule, the fund's board may designate a "valuation designee", which could be the fund's investment adviser, for some or all of the fund's investments, as long as the valuation designee is subject to the board's oversight. In conjunction with Rule 2a-5, the committee also adopted rule 31a-4, which requires funds or their advisers to maintain appropriate documentation to support fair value determinations.