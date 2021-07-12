Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

SPOTLIGHT ON HISTORY: A LOOK BACK AT THE LIFE & CAREER OF FORMER LOUISIANA GOVERNOR EDWIN EDWARDS

lpb.org
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the passing of former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards, Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB) and Louisiana Digital Media Archive (LDMA) have compiled a body of archived work highlighting Edwards’ political career. The digital archives include profiles, interviews, and debates and they are all available for the public to freely stream at www.ladigitalmedia.org. You can also access the archives at www.lpb.org.

www.lpb.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edwin Edwards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ldma#Www Lpb Org#Lpb#Kwkh Radio#Watch Lpb#The State Capitol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Politics
Related
ImmigrationPosted by
Reuters

U.S. sues Texas after it blocks transport of migrants in state

July 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department sued Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Friday, seeking to block an executive order that restricts the transport of migrants through the state and authorizes state troopers to pull over vehicles suspected of doing so. In a lawsuit filed in El Paso federal...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. issues new Cuba sanctions, Biden promises more to come

WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - The United States imposed sanctions on the Cuban police force and two of its leaders on Friday in response to the Havana government's crackdown on protesters, and President Joe Biden promised Cuban-American leaders more actions were coming. The U.S. Treasury Department said the sanctions, which...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Justice Department says Trump's tax returns should be released

The Justice Department on Friday said the Treasury Department must turn over former President Trump ’s long-sought tax returns to the Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee. In a memo from the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), acting Assistant Attorney General Dawn Johnsen said the Treasury Department was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy