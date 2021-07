Local outlook remains contentious despite riot suppression. South African Reserve Bank (SARB) remains accommodative. USD/ZAR primed for bearish downturn. The rand has been pulling back some of its lost gains against the U.S. dollar in line with dollar weakness across the majority of Emerging Market (EM) currencies. The ZAR appreciation comes as positive news in the midst of local turmoil unrest which has since subsided. Unfortunately for South Africans, the political consequence of the civil unrest persists as the African National Congress (ANC) is divided as to how to proceed. Every decision from here on will prove crucial to the future of the economy as well as investor confidence both local and abroad.