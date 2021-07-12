Cancel
Google Messages has RCS API for Samsung apps only

By Ida Torres
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven though Rich Communication Services has been touted as the next generation SMS, it’s taking a while for all users to have access to it. To be able to run it on your phone, your network, OS, and your messaging app have to support it through an API. Google has already bypassed the carriers by adding an RCS API for Google Messages but it’s only available for that app. Now it looks like in the latest update to the app, 3rd party apps can request for the RCS API but it seems limited to Samsung apps only.

