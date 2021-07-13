Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 prices will be lower
The Galaxy Unpacked is happening in less than a month. The August 11 launch date is almost certain. Samsung has been working on several new devices but the two premium smartphones—the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the GalaXy Z Flip 3—will be at the spotlight. We can expect more details will be leaked and then confirmed as the official product launch day gets closer. The two foldable phones will be lower this year as confirmed by a domestic source from Korea. The prices may not be final but could be around the same price point.androidcommunity.com
