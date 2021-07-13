Cancel
Cell Phones

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 prices will be lower

By Rei Padla
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Galaxy Unpacked is happening in less than a month. The August 11 launch date is almost certain. Samsung has been working on several new devices but the two premium smartphones—the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the GalaXy Z Flip 3—will be at the spotlight. We can expect more details will be leaked and then confirmed as the official product launch day gets closer. The two foldable phones will be lower this year as confirmed by a domestic source from Korea. The prices may not be final but could be around the same price point.

#Samsung Galaxy Z Flip#Foldable Smartphone#The Galaxy Unpacked
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Galaxy Z Fold 3 with S-Pen, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic leaked in a video

Is that the new Galaxy Z Fold phone? That is what many people who have seen Samsung’s latest info video ‘Voices of Galaxy’ are asking. The South Korean tech didn’t say anything about the upcoming devices. In the video, the developers who have been working on open and unique Galaxy experiences for Samsung have been introduced. Samsung is giving a glimpse of the new Galaxy system that includes the Good Lock. In one scene, a foldable phone was being used while an executive was seen wearing a Galaxy Watch.
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

OnePlus Nord 2 to come with slim bezels, corner punch-hole camera

In a few days, the new OnePlus Nord 2 will be unveiled. The new OnePlus smartphone has been a favorite subject here recently and we can’t wait to confirm all the things that have been mentioned. Just yesterday, the display specs were detailed. The MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC was also confirmed. Several image renders have also surfaced ahead of launch. A new render now shows us the display having slim bezels and a corner punch-hole camera. As promised, the phone will be unveiled in India on July 22. Other key markets will also follow.
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

OnePlus Nord 2 5G display specs detailed before launch

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G will be arriving soon. By soon we mean this July 22. The launch date has been confirmed already which means more details will surface. OnePlus is also expected to share information about the upcoming phone as teasers. The smartphone will certainly run on the new MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI processor. It will follow the OnePlus Nord N200 5G that was recently introduced. The Nord 2 will be released in the US with a large 6.43 inch 90 Hz Fluid AMOLED screen.
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Samsung Galaxy S20 series phones showing some display problems

The Samsung Galaxy S20 can’t be considered old and obsolete yet but apparently, some units are showing display issues. There have been reports of flickering lines on the screen. They often show when playing games. Samsung has been asked about the problem and the instruction given wast to soft reset the smartphone. It should fix the issue but one Galaxy S20 phone owner said that the display turned white and green. The device would also overheat especially when turned on for a while.
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Galaxy Z Flip 3 with Snapdragon 888, 8GB RAM sighted on Geekbench

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is almost ready. We’re expecting new details will be revealed everyday until the day of the Galaxy Unpacked event. Much has been said about the foldable smartphone. It will arrive together with the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the Galaxy Watch 4 series, and the new Galaxy Buds 2. We’re assuming the foldable phones will run on Android 11 with One UI out of the box. Their prices will definitely be lower and the phones will be more durable than ever.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Samsung's Unpacked event teaser leaks, but Galaxy Z Fold 3 release date up in the air

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Galaxy Z Fold 3 event invitation where the rumored August 11 date prominently appeared, now it's time for the video format of the invitation to pop up. Unearthed by Ishan Agarwal for MySmartPrice, the teaser video depicts what seems to be a bendy device and Samsung's official slogan for the event will apparently be "Get Ready to Unfold," so where there's smoke, there's probably Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 fire indeed.
Electronicspocketnow.com

Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy S21 series, headphones and more are on sale

We have been receiving some fantastic deals on Samsung devices. This time, we head over to Amazon.com, where the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series is up for grabs starting at $850, after a $150 discount. This will get you the 128GB unlocked variant of the Galaxy Note 20. Now, If you want to get the Ultra variant, you will be able to get one for $1,100 after getting a $100 discount. However, you can get the same devices at Samsung.com starting at $375 and $600, respectively, well after an eligible trade-in.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Galaxy Z Fold 3 to come with the strongest folding glass ever; Samsung sacrificing its cameras

The official unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is just weeks away and new details about the folding device continue to surface as the date gets closer. According to well-known tipster Ice Universe, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will have the strongest folding screen ever. This screen will not only be stronger than the one on its predecessor, the Z Fold 2, but also stronger than the screens of other 2021 folding phones. The new technology will be an upgraded version of Samsung’s ultra-thin glass (UTG) which was introduced first on the Z Fold 2.
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

OnePlus Nord 2 price in India, colors made public before launch

The OnePlus Nord 2’s arrival is about one week away from today. On July 22, the Chinese OEM will launch the new OnePlus mid-range phone. It’s been mentioned here several times. The phone will run OxygenOS 11 and offer support for two major OS updates. The device will also come with slim bezels and a corner punch-hole camera. Display specs have been detailed as well. The phone will run on MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI processor and will feature 5G connectivity. We just learned the phone will be sold in India starting at Rs 31,999 ($430).
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

OnePlus Nord 2 5G to run OxygenOS 11, support two major OS updates

OnePlus Nord lived up to its hype with value for money proposition and great software experience. The Chinese OEM is now expecting to recreate history with the OnePlus Nord 2 5G slated to debut on July 22. Giving the anticipating OP fans and others, a reason to be more intrigued; OnePlus has confirmed that the Nord 2 5G will come pre-installed with OxygenOS 11.
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

Samsung Galaxy A80 gets updated with July 2021 Android security patch

A80 was more than 600USD in my country at the time of launch. Price to performance ration is n... It isn't that much more than the Galaxy A71 who has the same chip and was released one year latter (prices of the chip got down) and have similar specs, if anything the A80 have better specs except for a missing 3.5mm Jack.
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 launch date reportedly still undecided

It seems that everything is set for Samsung’s big event next month. Almost all the details about the two stars of that Unpacked show have already been leaked, including their prices. Although it’s still unofficial, Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are expected to debut to the public on August 11. All that’s left is knowing when it will actually be available in the market, but based on rumors in South Korea, the company is considering delaying that launch by at least a week.
Technologywccftech.com

Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 Could Survive Under Water

Samsung's upcoming foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, are less than a month away. We have been getting a plethora of interesting information on the devices for all the right reasons. After all, we are expecting some massive improvements in the third generation of foldable devices. The one thing missing from these devices has been any ingress protection against elements. Well, the latest leak suggests that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 will ship with protection against water, but you will have to keep the phones away from dust, which is understandable, to say the least. Considering how we are dealing with multiple moving parts in the phone.
Cell PhonesPosted by
TechRadar

RIP Galaxy Note 21? Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 to launch in August, hints Unpacked invite

The next Samsung Unpacked event is officially happening on August 11, the company has confirmed, with a virtual event starting at 10 am EDT / 7 am PDT. Customers can also reserve Samsung’s next flagship phone via its Reserve Now site, though the company hasn’t said what the phone is. (Rumors point to the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, though the company could be liberally using the word ‘phone’ and refer to the foldable Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, also hinted to be coming at the event.)
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 water resistance rating has a catch

The very first Samsung foldable phone in 2019 looked like a marvel but easily caved in under pressure. Given its unique design, particularly its hinges, it wasn’t exactly surprising to learn that the Galaxy Fold couldn’t live up to its peers in terms of dust and water resistance. Since then, Samsung has worked hard to improve the durability of its foldable phones, inside and out. This year’s generation will even be waterproof, according to the latest leak, but it still has one Achilles’ heel common to all foldable phones.

