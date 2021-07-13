Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 prices will be lower

Samsung's upcoming foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, are less than a month away. We have been getting a plethora of interesting information on the devices for all the right reasons. After all, we are expecting some massive improvements in the third generation of foldable devices. The one thing missing from these devices has been any ingress protection against elements. Well, the latest leak suggests that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 will ship with protection against water, but you will have to keep the phones away from dust, which is understandable, to say the least. Considering how we are dealing with multiple moving parts in the phone.