📹: LeBron James’ Touching Reunion With Chris Bosh In ‘Space Jam’ Screening

By Yahoo! Sports
lakers365.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer teammates LeBron James and Chris Bosh reunited on the red carpet on Tuesday at a special screening of Space Jam: A New Legacy. Bosh, the former Miami Heat superstar, showed some love and support to his long-time buddy in LBJ who's much-anticipated film is set to premiere in the US later this week. Check out the Los Angeles Lakers superstar and Bosh share an emotional moment before smiling for the paparazzi (via Uninterrupted): No, LeBron is probably not recruiting Bosh to be part of the '...

