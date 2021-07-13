Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Upcoming DC movies: The Batman, Aquaman 2, The Flash, Black Adam and more

By Kelly Woo
Posted by 
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Move over Marvel: the list of upcoming DC movies featuring the likes of Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman is plenty long, and filled with interesting titles. A new Caped Crusader, played by Robert Pattinson, will be protecting Gotham City in The Batman, while the next Man of Steel will be Black. And Wonder Woman 3 will reunite Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins for another lasso-tastic adventure.

www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
438K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Think of us as your geeky friend who's always on call. From smartphones to cord-cutting to video games, we've got your tech needs covered.

 https://www.tomsguide.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aldis Hodge
Person
Ta Nehisi Coates
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Patty Jenkins
Person
Robert Pattinson
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Emerald Fennell
Person
Gal Gadot
Person
Jason Momoa
Person
J.j. Abrams
Person
Steven Spielberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Tv#Tv Streaming#Streaming Tv#Wonder Woman 3#The Suicide Squad#Riddler#Amber Heard#The Man Of Steel#Young Woman#Blue Beetle Dc#Latino
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Warner Bros.
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Batman
News Break
Google
Related
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

An Awesome Ben Affleck Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Ben Affleck initially shot to mainstream prominence after winning an Academy Award for writing Good Will Hunting alongside childhood best friend Matt Damon. While the latter sought out more challenging roles and decided to test him self as an actor in the years afterward, the former quickly became a major movie star.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Why Will Smith Is Dead In The Future In The Tomorrow War

As a big budget sci-fi blockbuster revolving around a small band of humans trying to fend off the threat of an alien invasion that premiered over the July 4th weekend, Amazon’s The Tomorrow War was always going to invite at least some comparisons to Independence Day, but the former made a point of name-dropping Will Smith as being dead in the 2051 timeline.
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

Netflix’s new edge-of-your-seat action thriller jumped to #1 on the charts

It can sometimes be difficult to predict which new releases on Netflix will have the biggest impact on the service’s top 10 list, but maybe we should’ve guessed that an action movie with Taken star Liam Neeson would take off. Shortly after hitting Netflix last Friday, The Ice Road shot straight up to the top of the charts and remains there as of Monday afternoon. If you want to know what exactly everyone is talking about at work, you might want to stream it this week. Today’s Top Deal Prime Day’s #1 smart home gadget is back on sale — plus, get a...
MoviesMovieWeb

Jason Momoa & The Rock Tried to Make a Movie Together Once, and It Might Still Happen

Aquaman star Jason Momoa is very hopeful that he will one day be able to team-up with fellow Hollywood behemoth and Black Adam star, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson for what would surely be the pinnacle of action movie duos. While the pair have yet to come face-to-face on screen, which Momoa blames on their respective busy schedules, the actor certainly thinks it will happen eventually. Which begs the question, is the big screen even big enough to fit both men at once?
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Independence Day’ Team Reveals Studio Reaction to Will Smith: ‘Cast Black Guy, Kill Foreign Box Office’

“Independence Day” director Roland Emmerich and producer-writer Dean Devlin celebrated the film’s 25th anniversary this week by participating in The Hollywood Reporter’s oral history of the alien invasion blockbuster. While discussing the film’s casting, the duo recalled studio executives at 20th Century Fox refusing their pitch to cast Will Smith in the lead role due to the racist Hollywood ideology that audiences in foreign markets don’t show up to movies led by Black actors. Once Emmerich and Devlin locked in Jeff Goldblum, they were adamant Will Smith be his co-star.
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Stephen King Is Recommending A Forgotten Bruce Willis Thriller

Stephen King is obviously best known for his work in the horror genre, making him one of Hollywood’s most valuable resources, based on the fact there are currently upwards of two dozen movies and TV shows in development based on his extensive back catalogue. Despite his preference of the written word, the 73-year-old is happy to recommend any type of entertainment to his social media followers, with forgotten Bruce Willis thriller 16 Blocks among the latest.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Aquaman 2,’ ‘John Wick 4’ and More Major Blockbusters Begin Filming, Signaling Production Revival

“It feels good to say, ‘Cinema is back!’” Vin Diesel told Variety on Saturday night. It was reported the following morning that “F9: The Fast Saga” raked in $70 million from 4,179 North American theaters, marking the largest opening at the U.S. box office since 2019’s “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” The previous holder of this feat was Paramount’s “A Quiet Place Part II” with $48.3 million.
MoviesPosted by
Daily Mail

Dwayne Johnson reportedly thinks Ryan Reynolds is the best actor he's ever worked with after starring in the Netflix action-comedy Red Notice

It's been 20 years since Dwayne Johnson first made his transition to acting after his WWE stardom, with the actor apparently revealing who is the best actor he worked with. Johnson, 48, stars alongside Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot in the upcoming Netflix action-comedy Red Notice, with We Got This Covered reporting Johnson is a 'huge fan' of Reynolds and he thinks Reynolds is the best actor he's worked with.
TV & VideosPosted by
GamesRadar+

New Netflix thriller starring Jason Momoa gets emotional trailer

Sweet Girl, a new thriller starring and produced by Jason Momoa, has a new trailer ahead of its release on Netflix next month. The trailer, which you can check out below, features the Aquaman star as devastated husband Raymond Cooper, who is mourning the loss of his wife. When he finds out that the medicine that might have saved her life was pulled from shelves as a result of competition between rival pharmaceutical firms, he attempts to seek his revenge on the people responsible, kicking off a high-octane thriller.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Another Aquaman 2 Star Is Getting Ripped Ahead Of Filming With Jason Momoa

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. After a year of delays, the film industry has seemingly bounced back-- and a number of highly anticipated blockbusters are currently in production. This includes James Wan’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which will see the hulking actor Jason Momoa reprise his role as Arthur Curry. And another Aquaman 2 actor is getting ripped ahead of filming with the Game of Thrones icon: Patrick Wilson aka Ocean Master.
MoviesComicBook

Nicolas Cage Reveals the One Movie of His He Will Never Watch

It's pretty reasonable to call Nicholas Cage a film icon, as the actor has appeared in an ever-growing number of fascinating and memorable films. Fans of Cage probably have their favorite performance of his that they want to watch or rewatch — but apparently, there's one title that the actor has no plans to revisit. In a recent interview with Variety, Cage briefly spoke about his upcoming role in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, an upcoming film that will see him portraying a fictionalized version of himself. As Cage put it, he'll "never see" The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, because the film's self-aware nature will be a bit too much for him.
MoviesMovieWeb

Lupita Nyong'o's Workout Video Goes Viral as Black Panther 2 Continues Filming

With filming underway on the Marvel sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Lupita Nyong'o has been sharing her preparation routing with fans via an Instagram video. The Oscar winning actress is seen in the video working out in New York back in June, and thanks to the cameras rolling on the Black Panther follow up it has gone viral again.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Black Adam star reveals a villain group will be in the DC movie

Black Adam will feature the villain group Intergang, Sarah Shahi has revealed. "I play a character named Adrianna, and she's a freedom fighter that's leading this big resistance against an evil, malicious group called Intergang," Shahi told The Hollywood Reporter. In DC Comics, Intergang are a powerful group of criminals...
MoviesMovieWeb

Black Widow Actor Claims to Be the First X-Men Mutant in the MCU

We all know by now that Marvel don't always do things with a big reveal, and occasionally they like to slip something unheralded into their movies and series, such as the first appearance of a lowly version of Kang The Conqueror in the Loki finale. Now it seems that they could have delivered one of their most underhanded introductions to date - by introducing the MCU's first mutant in Black Widow.
MoviesInside the Magic

There May Be a Great Reason Marvel Recast Brie Larson & Benedict Cumberbatch

Brie Larson (Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Stephen Strange) are two of the biggest names in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Both MCU stars have been involved in the Avengers franchise, plus their own standalone franchises — and both have new movies coming out next year. British actor Cumberbatch...
MoviesCollider

How to Watch 'Pig': Where to See the New Nicolas Cage Movie Right Now

In a world full of people, there is only one Nicolas Cage and he has a new movie called... Pig. The film is about an isolated man whose cherished truffle pig is swiped in a home invasion. The emotional devastation leads him on a quest back into civilization in search of his prized swine. While it may be a revenge film, it’s no vengeance thriller ala John Wick, or I Saw the Devil. It’s a somber, slower Cage rage than audiences are becoming more accustomed to. It’s an evolution of the silence and brooding interlaced between explosive outbursts of emotion and violence in the second half of Mandy—an arthouse revenge horror movie featuring another must-see Nic Cage performance.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Great Denzel Washington Thriller Is Blowing Up On Streaming

The streaming wars have become more combative and heated than ever as new platforms regularly enter the mix, but one thing you can rely on whether we’re talking out Netflix, Amazon, Hulu or HBO Max, is that anything starring Denzel Washington is guaranteed to draw in an audience, regardless of how old or new the movie in question is.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Forgotten Chris Pratt Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Ever since Guardians of the Galaxy turned him into a superstar, Chris Pratt has almost exclusively tended to operate in the realm of broad, crowd-pleasing blockbusters. There’s no doubting his talents as an actor, but it would also mark a refreshing change of pace to see him do something other than rely on his natural charm, comic timing and charisma on the big screen.
MoviesComicBook

Batman v Superman Writer Explains Why Marvel Movies Are More Successful Than DC

Through 13 years in Hollywood, Marvel Studios has grossed nearly $23 billion at the box office, a feat no franchise has come close to toppling. Pulling inspiration from Marvel Comics, the MCU has outpaced its direct rival — Warner Brothers' DC Extended Universe — by nearly $18 million, and the gap will likely only grow as Marvel Studios continues to release four movies a year. It's a night and day difference between the two franchises, and that's something Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice writer David S. Goyer knows all too well. According to the scribe, it's simply a matter of having the right infrastructure in place.

Comments / 0

Community Policy