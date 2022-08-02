ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Upcoming DC movies: Aquaman 2, The Flash, Black Adam and more

By Kelly Woo
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 2 days ago

Move over, Marvel: The list of upcoming DC movies featuring the likes of Superman, Aquaman and Wonder Woman is plenty long, and filled with interesting titles. Wonder Woman 3 will reunite Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins for another lasso-tastic adventure, while Dwayne Johnson will make his DC debut as Black Adam.

The upcoming DC movies also include introductions of new superheroes. Curious about the announced DC movies, and what we'll see in them?

Here's a rundown of all the upcoming DC movies, including ones that are still in the early stages of development

Upcoming DC movies with release dates

Black Adam (October 21, 2022)
Dwayne Johnson looks so much like a superhero, you'd expect he's already played a few. Instead, he embarks on his first superhero movie — as a villain. He's starring as Teth-Adam, in a role that's described as more of a modern anti-hero. The movie will also introduce the Justice Society of America, including the characters of Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), Dr. Fate, Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), and Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26yql8_0av8a6Jc00

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Shazam! Fury of the Gods (December 21, 2022)
The first movie, starring Zachary Levi as the titular superhero, was a hit, so DC naturally placed a sequel on the fast track. The pandemic slowed things down, but the movie is going forward. The main cast, including the teen actors, will return. And joining the fold are Helen Mirren as the villain Hespera and Lucy Liu as Kalypso.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NLAYw_0av8a6Jc00

(Image credit: HBO Max)

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (March 17, 2023)
James Wan's Aquaman became the highest grossing DC movie of all time, so a sequel was a no-brainer. All major cast members are back, including Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Amber Heard as Mera, Patrick Wilson as Orm, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta. Filming begins this summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UqaO6_0av8a6Jc00

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The Flash (June 23, 2023)
The Ezra Miller vehicle has been in the works for a long while, with directors joining and leaving the project through a revolving door. But IT's Andy Muschietti has finally taken the helm. And he's bringing the multiverse to the DC Extended Universe, with both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck returning as their versions of Batman. The Flash is also bringing Supergirl into the mix, played by Sasha Calle.

Upcoming DC movies in development

Blue Beetle
DC's first Latino superhero movie is slated to begin filming in fall 2021, with Angel Manuel Soto directing off Gareth Dunnet-Alocer's script. Cobra Kai's Xolo Maridueña has reportedly been cast as the lead, a Mexican-American teen named Jaime Reyes, who finds himself bonded with an alien scarab.

Untitled Superman reboot
Ta-Nehisi Coates is attached to write the script, with J.J. Abrams producing. Warner Bros. reportedly is looking for a Black director and a Black star to play the Man of Steel.

Wonder Woman 3
Patty Jenkins will return to write and direct, with Gal Gadot on board to reprise her role as Diana Prince. It will be set in the present day.

Supergirl
A film centered on Kara Zor-El / Supergirl, starring Sasha Calle, who will be introduced as the character in The Flash (2022).

Zatanna
The powerful sorceress may finally get the spotlight. Promising Young Woman writer/director Emerald Fennell is attached to write the script, and the movie will be produced by J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot production company.

Blackhawk
Could Steven Spielberg really direct a superhero movie? It's possible! He's producing this adaptation of the comic that follows a team of ace World War I pilots. And he just may decide to step in as director, too.

Nightwing
Director Chris McKay (LEGO Batman Movie) is attached to direct based on a script by Bill Dubuque. However, very little has happened with the project since 2018.

Untitled Jared Leto Joker Movie
Also back in 2018, Warner Bros. revealed it planned to make a standalone Joker movie starring Leto (separate from the one starring Joaquin Phoenix). But it's unclear if it's actually moving forward.

Justice League Dark
This project, which revolves around the tititular team that battles magical and supernatural forces, has been kicking around since 2016. Guillermo del Toro and Doug Liman have both come and gone. The latest news is that J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions is developing ideas for a Justice League Dark universe, starting with an HBO Max TV series.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Warner Bros. Reportedly Wanted to Replace Henry Cavill's Superman Since 2017

Henry Cavill debuted as Superman in 2013's Man of Steel. Following his debut, he reprised the role in two major DCEU films; Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. Sadly, 2017's Justice League had a disappointing run at the global box office with 657.9 million, enormously lower than Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice's 872.7 million box office receipt.
MOVIES
Collider

'The Flash': Michael Keaton Says He Returned as Batman to See How Fans Would React

Michael Keaton didn’t join the upcoming The Flash movie for fame or fortune, his reason was a lot more nuanced than that; he wanted to see how people would react to him coming back as Batman after 30 years. Speaking with Variety about the upcoming DC movie, Keaton discussed how superhero movies became a cultural phenomenon, making him curious about what it would mean to become Bruce Wayne again.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

‘The Flash’ Movie: What Does The Future Hold?

What is going to happen with The Flash? At this point and time, the future of what was supposed to be the launch of a massive franchise for Warner Bros. looks uncertain. Over the last year, the growing controversy around Ezra Miller, who stars in the titular role, has become overwhelmingly loud.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aldis Hodge
Person
Ta Nehisi Coates
Person
Patty Jenkins
Person
Patrick Wilson
Person
Guillermo Del Toro
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Emerald Fennell
Person
Gal Gadot
Person
Zachary Levi
Person
Jason Momoa
Person
J.j. Abrams
Person
Steven Spielberg
Person
Doug Liman
Variety

Dwayne Johnson Storms Comic-Con With New ‘Black Adam’ Trailer

Click here to read the full article. Dwayne Johnson brought Black Adam’s might to Comic-Con. Johnson made a grand entrance to San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H, rising from the stage floor in his full Black Adam costume. As he emerged, lightning bolts appeared on the screen behind him and smoke billowed out on the floor. Audience members had been given lightning bolt lanyards before the panel, and every single one lit up brightly in the darkened hall for a grand display. The movie star also unveiled the newest trailer for his upcoming superhero adventure as part of the Warner Bros. presentation.   Black Adam...
MOVIES
GeekyGadgets

HBO Max’s Batgirl movie is canceled

Comic-Con 2022 came and went without any mention of Batgirl, the Warner Bros. film that was shot over the winter and apparently due for release in 2023. Well, today, we learn that despite being in the final stages of post-production, Warner Bros. and DC Films have decided not to release the movie on any platform or in theaters.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Flash#Black Star#Dc
thedigitalfix.com

Is The Flash cancelled?

Warner Bros, the studio who makes all your favourite DC movies, has been making some major changes to its upcoming slate. The most shocking announcement has been the cancellation of Batgirl – a film that was so far along in production that test screenings had begun. The news has got people asking, is The Flash cancelled?
MOVIES
Connecticut Public

Warner Bros. kills off 'Batgirl' movie, $90 million in

In a move that shocked Hollywood observers for the amount of money wasted, Warner Bros. Discovery announced Tuesday that it is shelving all plans to release the nearly finished film Batgirl, starring actress Leslie Grace. The film had originally been planned with a $75 million budget that had rocketed up...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Warner Bros. Discovery Teases 10-Year Plan For DC Films

There is a 10-year plan for DC Films, according to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav. Warner Bros. Discovery held its Q2 2022 earnings call on Thursday, announcing when HBO Max and discovery+ will merge into one service, along with subscriber numbers for all its products. There was much interest in the fate of DC Films, considering the decision to shelve the release of Batgirl on HBO Max. David Zaslav addressed the future of DC Films during a Q&A session, where he revealed Warner Bros. Discovery has a 10-year plan for the heroes and villains in the DC Universe.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cobra Kai
NewsBreak
Batman
ScreenCrush

Warners Says It Has a 10-Year Plan For DC Movies

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav recently unveiled the 10-year plan for DC. It's no secret that a lot of DC Comics properties have been underutilized, and even the films that have been released are notoriously hit-or-miss. The DCEU hasn't really known what to do ever since Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy finished up. As a result, they're taking things in a new direction.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

DC Films’ Walter Hamada Was on the Brink of Exit After ‘Batgirl’ Cancellation

Amid the shelving of the HBO Max film Batgirl and the clear desire of Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav to find new leadership for the DC universe, DC Films president Walter Hamada has come to the verge of exiting the studio and consulted with counsel, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter. Hamada has now agreed to remain in his post at least until the Oct. 21 release of the Dwayne Johnson film Black Adam, according to sources with knowledge of the situation. “He’s pausing,” says a source. “The decision has not been made to make this adversarial, yet.” Hamada could not...
MOVIES
ComicBook

DC Films President Reportedly Ready to Exit After Batgirl Movie Cancellation

DC Films President Walter Hamada is reportedly on the brink of exiting the studio, following the decision to shelve the Batgirl movie that was coming to HBO Max. According to the latest reports, Hamada has already started moving toward the exit door, and has gone as far as consulting with counsel, according to sources. It is being said that for now, Hamada will stay in his post through late October, when Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's big DC movie Black Adam hits theaters. But after that...
MOVIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Belfast’ on HBO Max, Kenneth Branagh’s Lively, Joyous Childhood Reminiscence

Now on HBO Max, Belfast may be Kenneth Branagh’s most significant directorial effort since he made a four-hour version of Hamlet 25 years ago. It’s a comedy, it’s a drama, it’s a nostalgia piece, it’s generally autobiographical, it’s shot in black-and-white (mostly, anyway), it’s truth, it’s myth and it’s Oscar bait, but don’t judge it for any of that. Branagh wrote the screenplay during Covid lockdown, recreated the streets outside his childhood Belfast home and secured a stellar cast in Judy Dench, Ciaran Hinds, Caitriona Balfe, Jamie Dornan and, perhaps most significantly, Jude Hill, the sparkplug talent stand-in for Boy...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Michael Keaton's Batman Comeback Originally Included an Aquaman 2 Cameo

It's been 30 years since Michael Keaton donned the Batman cowl, and DC fans have been waiting for his long-awaited return to the franchise. The actor is supposed to appear in the upcoming The Flash and filmed scenes for Batgirl. Unfortunately, Warner Bros. announced yesterday that it was scrapping the Batgirl film despite the fact that it had already wrapped filming. Many are wondering what this means for Keaton's DC future. Today, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Keaton had also filmed a scene for the upcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, but it appears he is now being replaced by Ben Affleck's Batman.
MOVIES
411mania.com

The Flash To End With Shortened Upcoming Ninth Season

The upcoming season of The Flash will run shorter than usual and mark the show’s end on The CW. The CW announced on Monday (per THR) that the long-running series will come to an end after its ninth season, which will run 13 episodes. Production on the show’s last...
TV SERIES
Collider

'Aquaman 2': Michael Keaton Allegedly Filmed Scene as Batman

The DCEU is currently in heavy flux following the news of the HBO Max film Batgirl being shelved by Warner Bros. One of the biggest attractions of the canceled film was the return of Michael Keaton, who would be stepping back into the cape and cowl to reprise the role he played in Tim Burton's 1989 and 1992 renditions of the character in Batman and Batman Returns. While Keaton's future as The Dark Knight is now up in the air, questions around his involvement with the DCEU going forward have also begun to light up, with a new report claiming that the acclaimed actor has already filmed scenes for the Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Batgirl Cancelation Hints at "Diminished Role" for Michael Keaton's Batman

DC's Batgirl movie has been shelved (read: canceled) leaving a lot of big questions looming over Warner Bros. Discovery's DC Universe franchise. One of the biggest draws for Batgirl was having actor Michael Keaton return as Batman, in what looked to be an ongoing arc within the DC Movie Universe. So naturally, hearing that Batgirl has now been canceled leaves us staring at some pretty clear fallout in the form of Keaton's Batman getting less of role in the new DC Movie Universe than originally thought.
MOVIES
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
452K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy