Upcoming DC movies: Aquaman 2, The Flash, Black Adam and more

Move over, Marvel: The list of upcoming DC movies featuring the likes of Superman, Aquaman and Wonder Woman is plenty long, and filled with interesting titles. Wonder Woman 3 will reunite Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins for another lasso-tastic adventure, while Dwayne Johnson will make his DC debut as Black Adam.

The upcoming DC movies also include introductions of new superheroes. Curious about the announced DC movies, and what we'll see in them?

Here's a rundown of all the upcoming DC movies, including ones that are still in the early stages of development

Black Adam (October 21, 2022)

Dwayne Johnson looks so much like a superhero, you'd expect he's already played a few. Instead, he embarks on his first superhero movie — as a villain. He's starring as Teth-Adam, in a role that's described as more of a modern anti-hero. The movie will also introduce the Justice Society of America, including the characters of Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), Dr. Fate, Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), and Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell).

Shazam! Fury of the Gods (December 21, 2022)

The first movie, starring Zachary Levi as the titular superhero, was a hit, so DC naturally placed a sequel on the fast track. The pandemic slowed things down, but the movie is going forward. The main cast, including the teen actors, will return. And joining the fold are Helen Mirren as the villain Hespera and Lucy Liu as Kalypso.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (March 17, 2023)

James Wan's Aquaman became the highest grossing DC movie of all time, so a sequel was a no-brainer. All major cast members are back, including Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Amber Heard as Mera, Patrick Wilson as Orm, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta. Filming begins this summer.

The Flash (June 23, 2023)

The Ezra Miller vehicle has been in the works for a long while, with directors joining and leaving the project through a revolving door. But IT's Andy Muschietti has finally taken the helm. And he's bringing the multiverse to the DC Extended Universe, with both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck returning as their versions of Batman. The Flash is also bringing Supergirl into the mix, played by Sasha Calle.

Upcoming DC movies in development

Blue Beetle

DC's first Latino superhero movie is slated to begin filming in fall 2021, with Angel Manuel Soto directing off Gareth Dunnet-Alocer's script. Cobra Kai's Xolo Maridueña has reportedly been cast as the lead, a Mexican-American teen named Jaime Reyes, who finds himself bonded with an alien scarab.

Untitled Superman reboot

Ta-Nehisi Coates is attached to write the script, with J.J. Abrams producing. Warner Bros. reportedly is looking for a Black director and a Black star to play the Man of Steel.

Wonder Woman 3

Patty Jenkins will return to write and direct, with Gal Gadot on board to reprise her role as Diana Prince. It will be set in the present day.

Supergirl

A film centered on Kara Zor-El / Supergirl, starring Sasha Calle, who will be introduced as the character in The Flash (2022).

Zatanna

The powerful sorceress may finally get the spotlight. Promising Young Woman writer/director Emerald Fennell is attached to write the script, and the movie will be produced by J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot production company.

Blackhawk

Could Steven Spielberg really direct a superhero movie? It's possible! He's producing this adaptation of the comic that follows a team of ace World War I pilots. And he just may decide to step in as director, too.

Nightwing

Director Chris McKay (LEGO Batman Movie) is attached to direct based on a script by Bill Dubuque. However, very little has happened with the project since 2018.

Untitled Jared Leto Joker Movie

Also back in 2018, Warner Bros. revealed it planned to make a standalone Joker movie starring Leto (separate from the one starring Joaquin Phoenix). But it's unclear if it's actually moving forward.

Justice League Dark

This project, which revolves around the tititular team that battles magical and supernatural forces, has been kicking around since 2016. Guillermo del Toro and Doug Liman have both come and gone. The latest news is that J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions is developing ideas for a Justice League Dark universe, starting with an HBO Max TV series.

