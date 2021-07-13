Bootleg Fire evacuees cope with loss and the unknown as fire crews make some headway

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. — Ayesha Bowen was out of town last week when she found out that the Bootleg Fire was raging hundreds of miles from her home in Klamath County. "I was worried. Local people were like 'oh no it won't go that way,' but it's gone everywhere," she said during an interview at the Klamath County Fairgrounds where the Red Cross has brought up an evacuation center. Bowen has been staying at the center since she evacuated her home with her two children at the end of last week.