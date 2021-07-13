Cancel
Hospitality Net Announces Alan Young as Chief Strategist

hospitalitynet.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHospitality Net, the most trusted source for hospitality industry news and expert opinion articles, today announced the addition of Alan Young to its leadership team. As Hospitality Net continues to gain momentum as the top-ranked website for the global hospitality community, Alan will assist with the sales and marketing strategy for the online publication. He will also be the primary moderator for Hospitality Net TV events as well as the upcoming HITEC TV production. Alan will report to Hospitality Net’s Founder, Henri Roelings.

www.hospitalitynet.org

