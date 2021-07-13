Hospitality Net Announces Alan Young as Chief Strategist

SCOTTSDALE, AZ and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2021 / Certive Solutions Inc. (OTCQB:CTVEF)(CSE:CBP) ('Certive' or the 'Company') is pleased to report the following:. New Hospital Client - Certive is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Omega Technology Solutions Inc., ('Omega') will provide Lost Charge Recovery ('LCR') and other services to a large hospital system in the Eastern United States. A client of this size, with almost $3.7B annually in net patient revenue, consisting of five individual hospitals meeting Certive's preferred target profile, is expected to possess a significant need for Omega's LCR and other services. Certive has been focused on leveraging its growing number of Business Development Advisors and their connectivity with hospital systems around the United States to expand its sales pipeline. Assuming a five-year relationship with this new client, Certive anticipates that it will realize an estimated $4,600,000 of revenue over such time period.