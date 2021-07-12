Michael Curzio, a Capitol rioter, will be released from prison this week after entering a guilty plea.
Michael Curzio, a reported member of a white supremacist gang, pled guilty on Monday to one misdemeanor count for his role in the January 6 violence outside the United States Capitol building. Curzio is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, despite the fact that the offense has a maximum term of six months and he has been jailed since January 14.
