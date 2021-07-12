Michael Curzio, a Capitol rioter, will be released from prison this week after entering a guilty plea.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The former part-time Shaler school teacher arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol has been ordered to remain in jail. Judge Michael Harvey in Washington, D.C. decided Tuesday that 28-year-old Robert Morss of Glenshaw will not be released before his trial. He is charged with assaulting officers, civil disorder and robbery of U.S. property. Based on the severity of those charges and strong video and physical evidence, the judge ruled in favor of the defendant’s pre-trial detention, deeming him a danger to the community. Photo Credit: FBI Pittsburgh According to the judge, Morss could be seen...