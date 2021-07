The United States on Friday warned its business community of growing risks of operating in Hong Kong following a clampdown by China in the major financial hub. In a long-awaited advisory that has already been denounced by China, US government agencies led by the State Department told entrepreneurs that they face particular risks from the imposition a year ago of a draconian new security law. The advisory said there were "growing risks" that "could adversely affect businesses and individuals operating in Hong Kong." "As a result of these changes, they should be aware of potential reputational, regulatory, financial and, in certain instances, legal risks associated with their Hong Kong operations," it said.