ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions provides Contactless Digital Key Technology at Grand Hyatt Al Khobar Hotel and Residences to Provide Clean and Safe Guest Experience

The healthcare industry’s rapid changes over the past year required providers to adjust to new operations at their in-person facilities as well as cope with surges in visitors digitally accessing their services. Telehealth visits rose rapidly during the global health crisis’s early months, accounting for 13 percent of private medical claims in April 2020 compared to the less than 1 percent they accounted for in January of that year. PYMNTS data also found that consumers’ demands for digital healthcare experiences were 50 to 175 times greater at the start of the health crisis than they were before it. Virtual visits have declined since their April 2020 peak, but telehealth services are still experiencing increased adoption compared to their 2019 rates.