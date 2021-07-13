Cancel
ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions provides Contactless Digital Key Technology at Grand Hyatt Al Khobar Hotel and Residences to Provide Clean and Safe Guest Experience

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStockholm - ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions as a leading provider of contactless technology for the hospitality industry, has announced the successful implementation of digital key and mobile check-in functionality at Grand Hyatt Al Khobar Hotel and Residences. The newly opened luxury hotel and as the first Grand Hyatt-branded property in Saudi Arabia, Grand Hyatt Al Khobar Hotel and Residences is one of the latest Hyatt branded properties in the region to leverage ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions’ digital key technology under Hyatt’s Mobile Entry program. In line with Hyatt’s Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment, it provides its guests with a clean and safe hotel environment.

TechnologyStamford Advocate

Telepresenz® Experiences Global Hyper-Growth Delivering Industrial Digital Transformation for The Connected Worker Through Smart Glass Technology

EDISON, N.J. (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Telepresenz®, a leading provider of advanced collaboration software for the industrial connected worker, is taking steps to position itself for hyper-growth. During COVID-19, Telepresenz® offered industrial companies around the globe the ability to pivot digitally and work more remotely. Not just overcoming the challenges of social distancing - but also increasing safety and productivity.
Industry, TXMySanAntonio

Kalleo Technologies Ranked on Channel Futures MSP 501-Tech Industry's Most Prestigious List of Global Managed Service Providers

Annual MSP 501 Identifies Industry’s Best-in-Class Businesses Growing Via Recurring Revenue and Innovation. Kalleo Technologies has been named as one of the world’s premier managed service providers in the prestigious 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings. Kalleo Technologies has been selected as one of the technology industry’s top-performing providers of...
Cell PhonesHotel Online

Arena Del Mar Hotel Selects ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions and Zaplox for Digital Key Compatibility With Cloud-Based Access Management

Oregon-based property leverages industry-leading technology and expertise to provide guests with contactless check-in and room access abilities via Vostio Access Management solution. Stockholm – July 22, 2021 – ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions as a leading provider of advanced security technology for the hospitality industry and together with Certified Partner, Zaplox...
Industryhospitalitynet.org

Independent-Focused Hotel Managers Add More Soft Brands as Segment Grows

Third-party hotel management companies with a focus on boutique and lifestyle properties are noticing an uptick in soft-branded hotels seeking their services. According to The Highland Group's Boutique Hotel Report, soft-brand collection supply has increased 19% over the past decade. Kim Bardoul, partner and consultant at the Highland Group, said out of the 69,500 soft-brand collection rooms in the U.S., there are an estimated 58% affiliated with a management company.
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

ID Technologies acquires Attila Security to strengthen its position as CSfC solution provider

ID Technologies announced that it has acquired Attila Security, a developer of data security products with customers across the U.S. federal government. Attila Security will integrate with the company’s Archon secure solutions division, adding complementary product IP and technical capabilities, new customers and greater sales capacity to the Archon secure product portfolio. The addition of Attila will strengthen Archon’s position as a premier Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) enterprise solution provider.
Durango Herald

Right Hand Technology Group Ranked on Channel Futures MSP 501 – Tech Industry’s Most Prestigious List of Global Managed Service Providers

Annual MSP 501 Identifies Industry's Best-in-Class Businesses Growing Via Recurring Revenue and Innovation. PITTSBURGH, Pa., July 22, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Right Hand Technology Group has been named as one of the world's premier managed service providers in the prestigious 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings. Right Hand Technology Group...
Cell Phonesaithority.com

SaaS Solutions Provider Kdan Mobile Software Raises $16 Million in Series B Funding From Group of Tier-One Global Investors

Investment Underscores the Importance of Modern Cloud-based Productivity and Business Tools for the Post-Pandemic Hybrid Workforce. Kdan Mobile Software Ltd., a SaaS company that designs and provides cloud-based productivity and content creation solutions for desktop, web and mobile environments, announced that it has raised $16M in Series B funding from a who’s who of global investors, including Dattoz Partners (South Korea), WI Harper Group (U.S.), Taiwania Capital (Taiwan) and Golden Asia Fund Mitsubishi UFJ Capital (Japan). Lead Series B investor, Dattoz Partners, will take a seat on the Kdan Mobile Board to help guide the company as it expands its global footprint.
Businessaithority.com

Bambu Acquires Investment Management Technology Provider Tradesocio To Accelerate Global Growth

The acquisition of Tradesocio will extend Bambu’s digital wealth capabilities, doubling the number of employees to 130 and further accelerating global expansion. Bambu is pleased to announce the acquisition of Tradesocio, a WealthTech company with 65 employees, specialising in investment management and trading technologies with offices in Singapore, India, and Dubai. This acquisition significantly strengthens the combined business’ competitiveness globally. Bambu will have a presence in all major financial hubs and expanded digital wealth capabilities covering stock trading and cryptocurrencies.
Industryhospitalitynet.org

Creative Revenue Management: How Can Hotels Sell their Spaces in Time of Crisis?

During COVID-19 pandemic, nearly 1 Billion rooms have gone unsold every week in the US only. With so much unsold space, hotels had to become creative with their offers and packages. Out-of-the-box thinking is the only way to survive this "Black Swan," but how can hotels get the best out of their spaces? What new ways of selling rooms and ancillary products should the industry implement to be successful in 2021-22?
HealthPosted by
pymnts

Deep Dive: How Biometrics And Contactless Payments Are Key To Creating Patient-First Healthcare Experiences

The healthcare industry’s rapid changes over the past year required providers to adjust to new operations at their in-person facilities as well as cope with surges in visitors digitally accessing their services. Telehealth visits rose rapidly during the global health crisis’s early months, accounting for 13 percent of private medical claims in April 2020 compared to the less than 1 percent they accounted for in January of that year. PYMNTS data also found that consumers’ demands for digital healthcare experiences were 50 to 175 times greater at the start of the health crisis than they were before it. Virtual visits have declined since their April 2020 peak, but telehealth services are still experiencing increased adoption compared to their 2019 rates.
Herndon, VACommercial Observer

IT Solutions Provider Iron Bow Technologies to Relocate Herndon HQ

Iron Bow Technologies, an IT solutions provider for the federal government, is relocating its headquarters in Herndon, Va., Commercial Observer has learned. The tech company signed a 35,639-square-foot office lease at 2121 Cooperative Way in Herndon, with landlords Rockpoint Group and Brandywine Realty Trust. It will relocate around 160 employees...
Softwareaithority.com

Dploy Solutions Launches Enhanced Cloud-Based Strategy Execution Software Providing Real-Time, Global Operations Visibility & Management

Comprehensive Platform Now Consolidates Strategic Plans with Real-Time Business Data into a Single, Visual Dashboard to Maximize Manufacturing Performance. Dploy Solutions, a global leader in digital manufacturing and industrial IoT technologies, launched its newly enhanced Strategy Execution software. It is the only cloud-based manufacturing platform that delivers comprehensive, real-time management of strategic plans aligned to critical initiatives that drive performance improvement. Employees from the top floor to the shop floor gain real-time access to data and deep insights into issues and corrective actions to improve their ability to execute effectively and achieve a higher percentage of strategic objectives.
SoftwareTravelDailyNews.com

Visual Matrix Partners with FLEXIPASS to implement digital mobile key features in PMS solutions

RICHARDSON, TX – Visual Matrix, an industry-leading hotel property management software providing an all-in-one PMS, announces the integration of Mobile Key functionalities into its PMS platform through FLEXIPASS, the Preferred Mobile Key solution for hospitality providers. In addition to providing hotel revenue management tools and staff productivity tools, Visual Matrix now ensures hoteliers can provide guests with a secure and contactless experience.
Beauty & Fashionhospitalitynet.org

Preferred Hotel Group Unveils Member-Approved Updates To Its I Prefer Hotel Rewards Program, Offering New Routes To More Unique Benefits

Preferred Hotel Group – which operates Preferred Hotels & Resorts and the newly launched Beyond Green – announced a series of much-anticipated updates to its I Prefer Hotel Rewards loyalty program. From the brand-new Explorer and Authority membership tiers and new earning and redemption options to a selection of new independent hotel experiences and a first-time Refer-A-Friend bonus offer, these latest developments address the shifting demands of today’s travelers and the continued evolution of the program.
Businessmartechseries.com

Fobi AI Selected By GPJ, World’s Leading Experience Marketing Agency, To Provide Wallet Pass Solution For Global Enterprise Client Launch Of INEOS Grenadier 4X4. Deal Generates Immediate and Recurring Revenue

Fobi selected by the world’s leading event and experience marketing agency GPJ to utilize their Wallet pass solution as part of a complete event management solution for their global client INEOS’ new vehicle launch, which will deliver revenue this quarter and recurring revenue moving forward. FOBI AI Inc., a global...
Softwarehospitalitynet.org

Duetto Presentation - Flexible Segmentation, strategy before forecast and controlled automation in Revenue Management

Pitch at "The Revenuemanager" LIVE Series - Episode #7. Presentation by Michael Shaeffner - VP Sales EMEA @duetto - Duetto delivers a suite of cloud applications to simplify hospitality revenue decisions and allow hoteliers to work smarter, increasing organizational efficiency, revenue, and profitability. The unique combination of hospitality experience and technology leadership drives Duetto to look for innovative solutions to industry challenges. The software as a service platform allows hotels and casino resorts to leverage real-time dynamic data sources and actionable insights into pricing and demand across the enterprise. More than 4,000 hotel and casino resort properties in more than 60 countries have partnered to use Duetto's applications, which include GameChanger for pricing, ScoreBoard for intelligent reporting, and BlockBuster for contracted-business optimization. Duetto is backed by investors Warburg Pincus, Icon Ventures, Accel Partners, Battery Ventures, and Spectrum 28. For more information, please visit https://www.duettocloud.com/.
Businesschannele2e.com

Broadvoice Acquires Contact Center Solutions Provider GoContact

Hosted voice, unified communications (UC) and SIP trunking firm Broadvoice announced the acquisition of GoContact, a contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) provider. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is M&A deal number 437 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. It’s also the latest in a growing list of...

