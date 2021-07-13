Cancel
Mason City, IA

Health officials encouraging getting vaccinated as Delta variant surges

By Alex Jirgens
KIMT
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMASON CITY, Iowa - With coronavirus variants spreading and vaccine administration slowing to a crawl, public health officials say the current health crisis is far from over. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, the Delta variant, which was first detected in Iowa back in May, is now the most dominant strain in the state, accounting for more than half of all positive tests. With variants spreading and hitting areas like Southwest Missouri particularly hard, CG Public Health director Brian Hanft encourages those who have not been vaccinated yet to get vaccinated, as it can offer significant protection against the variant.

www.kimt.com

