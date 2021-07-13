Bernie Sanders demands that Cuba respect the rights of the opposition. The ‘Unilateral’ US Embargo is slammed.
Bernie Sanders demands that Cuba respect the rights of the opposition. The ‘Unilateral’ US Embargo is slammed. Bernie Sanders took more than a day and a half to reply to the Cuba protests, but he did so just before midnight on Monday. He urged the Cuban government to “respect opposition rights” of protestors, while also criticizing America’s “embargo on Cuba,” which he believes should be lifted.washingtonnewsday.com
Comments / 1