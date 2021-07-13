Cancel
Premier League

Football rumours: Chelsea preparing huge offer for Erling Haaland

What the papers say

Chelsea are reportedly stepping up their pursuit of Erling Haaland, with Blues bosses believed to be preparing a massive bid for the 20-year-old. The Daily Star, citing a report from former Norway striker Jan Age Fjortoft, says Chelsea are set to lodge a bid for Haaland which is big enough to bring Borussia Dortmund to the table. The German club are reluctant to let him go, but would give serious thought to an offer in the region of £150m, which would be a Premier League transfer record if a deal were to be completed.

Manchester United are close to agreeing personal terms with Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane, according to the Manchester Evening News. United are believed to be on the verge of meeting the 28-year-old France international’s demands, with a deal expected to be finalised within the next few weeks.

The Metro reports Hector Bellerin has informed Arsenal bosses of his intention to leave the club in the summer. The 26-year-old Spanish defender, who has been with the club since 2013, is hopeful of a switch to Inter Milan.

Manchester City have ruled out a move for Barcelona striker Antoine Griezmann, according to the Daily Express. England captain Harry Kane is believed to have leapfrogged Griezmann on manager Pep Guardiola’s wishlist for Sergio Aguero’s replacement.

The Daily Mirror says Manchester City and Wolves are both chasing the signature of 23-year-old Fulham defender Antonee Robinson.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Gabriel Jesus: Juventus are targeting the Manchester City striker in a bid to boost their offensive firepower, according to Tuttosport.

Remi Matthews: The Daily Mirror reports Crystal Palace are lining up the 27-year-old goalkeeper following his release from Sunderland.

Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
newschain

Wolves bring in goalkeeper Jose Sa from Olympiacos

Wolves have announced the signing of goalkeeper Jose Sa from Olympiacos on a five-year deal. The 28-year-old’s arrival comes after the departure from Molineux of fellow Portuguese shot-stopper Rui Patricio, who completed a move to Roma on Tuesday. Sa has played for Olympiacos for the last three seasons, making 124...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Fashion Sakala checks in at Rangers amid Joey Veerman links

Summer signing Fashion Sakala arrived at Rangers as the Ibrox club were linked with another move. Sakala checked in at the club’s training ground after completing his move from Belgian side Oostende. The Zambian forward hit 16 goals last season and turned down offers from clubs in England, Spain and...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Chelsea 'are asking around to see if clubs are interested in signing Timo Werner after just a year at Stamford Bridge... and may even offer him to Borussia Dortmund in a swap deal for Erling Haaland'

Chelsea are reportedly considering offloading Timo Werner following a woeful season in front of goal - and may use the German to tempt Erling Haaland to the club. The 25-year-old, who joined the Blues from RB Leipzig last July for £47.5million, managed just six goals in 35 Premier League games and wasted a hatful of gilt-edged chances during his debut campaign in England.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Borussia Dortmund play down talks linking Erling Haaland to Chelsea

Chelsea's task to sign Erling Haaland could prove difficult, as Borussia Dortmund have played down speculation that he could leave the club. Thomas Tuchel's side are determined to sign a top striker during the summer transfer window and Haaland is said to be their top target. Dortmund though who are...
Premier LeaguePosted by
IBTimes

Manchester United Could Use $50M Star Forward In A Swap Deal To Sign Haaland: Report

Manchester United are reportedly planning to use a star forward in a swap deal to sign Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland in the ongoing summer window. With the arrival of Jadon Sancho, it is believed that French forward Anthony Martial's days at Old Trafford are now numbered. Manchester United could offer Martial to Dortmund in a deal that could land Haaland in Manchester, reported Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Chelsea 'prepared to offer Tammy Abraham in player-plus-cash deal for Erling Haaland as Blues inform interested parties that Englishman is NOT for sale while they pursue mega-money move for Borussia Dortmund's £150m-valued hotshot'

Chelsea are reportedly looking to include Tammy Abraham as part of a deal to sign Borussia Dortmund hotshot Erling Haaland this summer. Haaland, 20, is on the radar of a host of top European clubs following an outstanding 18 months in Germany in which the Norwegian has bagged 57 goals in 59 games for the Bundesliga outfit.
Premier Leaguegoal.com

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea see opening Haaland bid rejected

Chelsea see opening Haaland bid rejected (Sky Germany) Real see Salah as Mbappe alternative (Fichajes) Haaland could be prised from Dortmund for £150m (talkSPORT) Chelsea offer Abraham swap in Haaland talks (Mirror) Napoli eager to bring in Emerson. Napoli are eager to bring in Chelsea full-back Emerson Palmieri - according...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Transfer News RECAP: Jadon Sancho completes Manchester United medical ahead of move from Borussia Dortmund, Arsenal look set to keep Joe Willock in huge blow to Newcastle and Chelsea given green light to sign Erling Haaland

The summer transfer window is alive and kicking as clubs throughout Europe look to cement their squads ahead of next season following the conclusion of Euro 2020. The future of Tottenham striker Harry Kane will likely take centre stage until the window closes at 11pm BST on August 31, but there are still plenty of stars futures' at other Premier League clubs and across the continent to be sorted out over the next seven weeks.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Chelsea: Erling Haaland seems like another Alex Sandro situation

Chelsea is a club of bad habits. Sure, those bad habits often don’t matter in the long run as the Blues have an almost sitcom like quality of drawing the good out from the bad. But those bad habits do limit the club from what it could be and eventually, they won’t come out with everything working out in the end more often than not.

