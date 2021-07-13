Fredonia TV series keeps shining a light

That's a wrap on the first season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. While there are still some pickup shots in the cast and crew's future, star Anson Mount took to Twitter to announce that the main unit production on the Star Trek: Discovery spinoff's first 10 episodes is complete. "And that’s a season 1 main unit WRAP," Mount tweeted on Saturday. "We owe some pickup shots, most of which will be tackled this fall, but the lion’s share of our work is in the can. Thx to our phenomenal crew, thx to Toronto, & thx to our fans for being so patient. We will see you soon! "