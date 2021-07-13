Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fredonia, NY

Fredonia TV series keeps shining a light

Observer
 13 days ago

It’s pretty noteworthy that Fredonia’s season of “Small Business Revolution” has been nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Lifestyle Series. “Our businesses were going through the pandemic in real time and I think it really resonated with people,” said Amanda Brinkman, series creator, host and Chief Brand Officer at Deluxe, the company that sponsors the show. “There were a lot of lessons that small business owners could learn. It was just such an incredible moment in time and to watch it through the lens of small businesses was really impactful.”

www.observertoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fredonia, NY
Entertainment
City
Fredonia, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Small Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
Observer

Fredonia plans concerts for tonight, July 21

The village of Fredonia will present two Gazebo Concerts on today and Wednesday, July 21, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The concerts are free and open to the public. Rockabilly Steve and BR3 will be on the stage this evening. On July 21, “Red, White, and Blues” festival favorites, The JT Blues Band, will take the Gazebo stage.
chautauquatoday.com

Village of Fredonia Presenting Two Gazebo Concerts

The Fredonia-Pomfret Parks and Recreation Department has announced two Gazebo concerts that will take place in the Village of Fredonia, including one this evening. Tonight's concert will run from 6:30-8:30 PM and will feature Rockabilly Steve and BR3 on the stage. The second concert, scheduled for next Wednesday, July 21st, will feature the J.T. Blues Band and will also be held from 6:30-8:30 PM. Both concerts are free and open to the public. People coming to the park are encouraged to bring a lawn chair for extra comfort.
thevillagerny.com

Studio Brings New Life to Fredonia

“This is a great time for Fredonia–the real revolution comes from within as our community embraces the dream of downtown venues where life can happen again.”. Ted Sharon, who recently completed transformation of a vacant warehouse at 50 W. Main into Main Street Studios (MSS), sees his three-story space as part of that dream. He visualizes it as a multi-use setting for the performing and visual arts.
Fredonia, NYObserver

Fredonia singer savors return to stage

Like many musicians during the COVID-19 pandemic, Fredonia native Ruthie Collins’ schedule was put on hold, and she was forced to get creative with how she reached her audience. Now with restrictions loosening, Collins is working on getting back on tour and finally getting to perform her album she released right before the start of the pandemic.
TV & Videosfox4now.com

‘Grease’ Prequel TV Series Is In The Works

Although the original “Grease” stage musical opened on Broadway back in 1972 (and the now-classic movie followed in 1978), the teenage love story of Danny and Sandy still manages to captivate audiences to this day. Nearly 50 years later — and even after all the sequels, stage revivals and more — viewers are still longing for more of the Greasers, Pink Ladies and the rest of the Rydell High gang.
signalscv.com

CBS Film Series presents ‘Into the Light’

Congregation Beth Shalom’s CBS Film Series is presenting a special “under the stars” screening of “Into the Light” on Sunday night. “The city is a canvas in Cité Mémoire, illuminating the world-famous projections on the walls of Old Montreal. Historical characters emerge nightly from the bricks and stones, creating spectacular cinema that has captured over a million spectators from around the globe,” reads a synopsis provided by the CBS Film Series. “’Into the Light’ takes us behind the scenes with the creators, former Cirque du Soleil directors, who show us how the walls whisper to us through cinematic projections. The film explores different themes, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Joyful heroes like Jackie Robinson and Leonard Cohen’s Suzanne are celebrated in 50-meter-high projections.”
manofmany.com

Instagram Girls of the Month – July 2021

The world is taking a kicking but our favourite Instagram Girls keep on ticking. Indeed, their warm smiles, exotic travels, and vivacious personalities are like evergreen beacons of light in these crazy times, oozing off the screen and into our very souls. Okay, okay, so maybe we’re being a bit hyperbolic, but the point remains that these women have a palpable zest for experience and they aren’t afraid to show it. May their action-packed lifestyles help us keep our chins up and aspire to greater things. Here are this month’s top content creators.
bleedingcool.com

Shining Girls: Hamilton Star Phillipa Soo Joins Apple TV+ Series Cast

Emmy nominee Phillipa Soo (Hamilton, Moana) has joined the cast of the Apple TV+ series Shining Girls, based on the 2013 best-selling novel by Lauren Beukes, in a series regular role. Soo will portray the intelligent and sure-footed Jin-Sook who works in the research department at the Adler planetarium. Best known for her lead role as Eliza in the famed Broadway production, Phillipa will star opposite Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid's Tale, The Invisible Man), who portrays a Chicago reporter who survived a brutal assault only to find her reality shifting as she hunts down her attacker. The impressive cast also includes Wagner Moura (Narcos, Elite Squad 2: The Enemy Within) as Dan, a veteran journalist breaking the widening story of a copycat attack. Jamie Bell (The Fantastic Four, Rocketman) also stars as Harper, a mysterious loner with a surprising connection to Kirby.
defpen

BBC Unveils The Trailer For Season 13 Of ‘Doctor Who’

As usual, Comic-Con has presented a number of exciting announcements and bombshells. In the midst of an exciting day, BBC rolled out the latest trailer for season thirteen of Doctor Who. “The big thing that we’re going to be doing this year is it’s all one story, so every episode...
TV Seriesnewsbrig.com

Stargate Atlantis cast reunites at Comic-Con 2021 to share their best stories

It’s been 12 years since Stargate fans travelled to the Pegasus Galaxy with Syfy’s Stargate Atlantis. The spinoff of the network’s Stargate SG-1 (itself a spinoff of of Roland Emmerich’s 1994 film Stargate) introduced a new team of soldiers and military personnel who journeyed through the Stargate to the distant Pegasus Galaxy to an advanced city left abandoned by the Ancients (an early race of advanced humans). There, they met a dangerous new enemy, the Wraith.
ComicBook

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Wraps Filming

That's a wrap on the first season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. While there are still some pickup shots in the cast and crew's future, star Anson Mount took to Twitter to announce that the main unit production on the Star Trek: Discovery spinoff's first 10 episodes is complete. "And that’s a season 1 main unit WRAP," Mount tweeted on Saturday. "We owe some pickup shots, most of which will be tackled this fall, but the lion’s share of our work is in the can. Thx to our phenomenal crew, thx to Toronto, & thx to our fans for being so patient. We will see you soon! "
Collider

7 Must-Watch Time-Travel TV Shows

Time travel is the gimmick that never gets old. Human beings love the idea of visiting the past, exploring the future, and discovering a new present. Any media with time travel in it lets us dream a little dream about what could be. The new Disney+ spin-off Loki revisits this theme, but the show has not leaned into the time travel aspect as much as initially expected.
Business Wire

Season Three of the Ribbeting Animated Comedy Series 'Amphibia' Premieres Saturday, Oct. 2, on Disney Channel

BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hop to your screens this fall when season three of the popular frog-out-of-water animated comedy "Amphibia" premieres Saturday, Oct. 2, at (9:30 a.m. EDT) on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW with a special extended-length episode. Created and executive produced by Matt Braly ("Gravity Falls"), season three of the Emmy® Award-nominated series finds Anne and the Plantars transported from Amphibia to her hometown of Los Angeles, where the Frog Family must learn to navigate the complexities of this modern-day world, conceal their identities as talking frog people and search for a way home. Season three will also include a 22-minute Christmas special featuring a song written by Rebecca Sugar ("Steven Universe"). Since its premiere in June 2019, "Amphibia" has garnered over 107 million views across Disney Channel's YouTube and currently ranks among the top three cable series with Kids 6-11.
TV Serieslrmonline.com

SDCC 2021: Paramount+ Teases Star Trek: Lower Decks With New Trailer

As the first adult animated Star Trek series, Star Trek: Lower Decks became a sensation when it premiered on CBS All Access last year. Now rebranded as Paramount+, Star Trek fans get the second season of this adult animated series before new seasons of Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, and the anticipated animated kids’ series Star Trek: Prodigy.
NJ.com

Playwright and composer shines a light on Alzheimer’s for the Longest Day

When a widowed artist finds himself brought into the life of his childhood girlfriend who spurned him over 50 years ago, he finds that she has Alzheimer’s. This is Eric B. Sirota’s newest musical in development, “A Good Day.”. The New Jersey composer and playwright will be part of a...
POPSUGAR

Regina King Is "Shining a Light" on the Need For More Diversity at the Cannes Film Festival

Regina King is championing the fight for diversity in Hollywood, starting with the Cannes Film Festival. During an interview for the Kering Women in Motion Talk in France on July 16, the director and Oscar-winning actress expressed the need for more representation across the film industry as a whole and how she plans to lead the conversation through her work as a director. "We do have a ways to go but part of it is going to be, even though the audience doesn't want to hear it, the conversations have to continue," she said.
WHYY

Creative Market shines light on the Rehoboth community and developing artists

Rehoboth-area residents and visitors have a new destination to experience the arts on Monday evenings this summer at the Developing Artist Collaboration’s Creative Market. The market, a place for local artists and vendors to display and sell their work, opened on July 5 and will be open on Mondays from 5:30 to 9 p.m. until October.

Comments / 0

Community Policy