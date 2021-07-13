Fredonia TV series keeps shining a light
It’s pretty noteworthy that Fredonia’s season of “Small Business Revolution” has been nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Lifestyle Series. “Our businesses were going through the pandemic in real time and I think it really resonated with people,” said Amanda Brinkman, series creator, host and Chief Brand Officer at Deluxe, the company that sponsors the show. “There were a lot of lessons that small business owners could learn. It was just such an incredible moment in time and to watch it through the lens of small businesses was really impactful.”www.observertoday.com
