VIRTUAL: Resilient ALX Subcommittee Meeting

Meetings, events or activities that will be held exclusively online or via telephone conference. Event Details:The Resilient ALX Subcommittee will host its next meeting Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. This meeting is being held electronically, unless a determination is made that it is safe enough to be held in person at AFD HQ located upstairs at 900 Second St., Alexandria, VA. Electronic access will be provided in either event.