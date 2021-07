Chevy Silverado Outsells Ram Pickup, Ford F-Series During Q2 2021

Ford and General Motors have one of the longest-running rivalries between any two companies on earth, and the cross-town foes are always looking to one-up each other. The latest example of this comes in the form of a new lawsuit, filed by GM and its self-driving subsidiary Cruise against Ford, which aims to block The Blue Oval from using the name BlueCruise for its forthcoming hands-free highway driving feature, according to Reuters. The issue, it seems, is that GM believes that this term infringes on its trademark of the rival automaker’s own hands-free driving technology, SuperCruise, which was first announced back in 2012.