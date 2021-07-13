Cancel
IOC's Bach slips up and refers to Japanese as 'Chinese'

By STEPHEN WADE
New Haven Register
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (AP) — IOC President Thomas Bach referred to his Japanese hosts as Chinese when he appeared in public on Tuesday for the first time since arriving in Tokyo last week. Giving a pep talk at the headquarters of the Tokyo Olympics organizing committee, Bach's opening remarks were, “You have managed to make Tokyo the best-ever prepared city for the Olympic Games. This is even more remarkable under the difficult circumstances we all have to face.”

www.nhregister.com

