Gavin Newsom signs California budget bill authorizing $600 stimulus payments
California residents making less than $75,000 can officially expect new $600 stimulus payments as part of a package of budget bills Gov. Gavin Newsom signed late Monday. Newsom celebrated the bill signings at a Tuesday afternoon rally in Los Angeles with political allies in government and the labor movement, where speakers took a political tone, framing the budget as a reason to keep Newsom in office. Newsom, a Democrat, faces a recall election in September.www.modbee.com
