Lois Pickens Turner, 92

OKOLONA – One of Okolona’s most respected and revered ladies, Lois Pickens Turner, met her Creator on Sunday, July 11, 2021 from her longtime Okolona residence after a long, productive and purpose driven life of 92 years, 10 months and 18 days. Lois was born on August 29, 1928 in Lee County to Dewey J. Pickens and Kate Crosby Pickens. She graduated from Okolona High School in 1947 and married a dashing World War II hero from the Battle of the Buldge, Harold A. Turner on June 30, 1949, a wonderful, eventful and blessed union of 72 years. A quintessential Southern Lady, always dressed to the 9’s with accompanying jewelry, Lois was always smiling- radiating her sterling personality, her genteel spirit and her encouraging persona. She always opened her home to her daughter’s friends and the community and loved great conversation and fellowship. A meal and evening at her home was always delightful and memorable. “Miss” Lois was an accomplished cook ,florist, home decorator, nurse and a faithful, doting wife, mom and grandmother. She was “feisty” and had an independent, “can-do” attitude. At age 60 when most folks were ready to retire, she entered the floral design program at Mississippi State University and excelled. She came back to Okolona and started a gift shop/flower shop that became Turner’s Florist, an Okolona landmark for 32 years. A member of the Pilot Club, she and Mr. T. were charter members of the Okolona Country Club. She was a longtime active and faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Okolona. A selfless soul always putting others before her own needs, “Miss” Lois will be long remembered as a Proverbs 31 “virtuous woman” whose living was never in vain.