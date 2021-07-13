Cancel
Birmingham, AL

Birmingham’s 150th Summer Celebration to take place at Legion Field on July 16

By Birmingham Times
birminghamtimes.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Birmingham is turning 150 years old this year and will celebrate the milestone on Friday, July 16 during the 150th Summer Celebration from 5 p.m to 9 p.m. at Legion Field. Logan the Entertainer will perform. There will also be food trucks, vendors, music, the Birmingham Public Library, a visit from the Birmingham Zoo, a visit from Vulcan Park and Museum’s mascot and more. Attendees should be sure to bring their lawn chair. Admission is free.

