Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

‘Below Deck Mediterranean’: Is Captain Sandy Ready to Propose to Girlfriend Leah Shafer?

By Gina Ragusa
Posted by 
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Captain Sandy Yawn just officiated her first wedding on Below Deck Mediterranean, so are wedding bells in her future with girlfriend Leah Shafer? While the couple is building a home together in Florida and haven’t left each other’s side, Yawn said they are currently just focusing on their relationship. “Yeah, you know, honestly, slow and steady wins the race,” Yawn told Bravo Insider about the idea of marriage someday. “So I do. I do. I mean, who knows? Like, it’s only been two years. Just under two years, so let’s see.”

www.cheatsheet.com

Comments / 0

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

109K+
Followers
67K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Below Deck Mediterranean#Race#Bravo Insider#Lonetree Co Iv#Safety Self Care
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Orange County, CAPosted by
Reality Tea

Below Deck Mediterranean Alum Hannah Ferrier Slams Kelly Dodd For Blaming Heather Dubrow’s Son For Giving Her Coronavirus

What’s a more polarizing topic these days than Coronavirus?  It’s 2021 and still we are divided over personal responsibility, mask-wearing, and mandatory vaccines.  Is anybody not over it at this point?  And if you’re one of those people that enjoys a little escapism by following reality TV, unfortunately these issues have long ago found their […] The post Below Deck Mediterranean Alum Hannah Ferrier Slams Kelly Dodd For Blaming Heather Dubrow’s Son For Giving Her Coronavirus appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VideosPosted by
Reality Tea

Below Deck Chef Mathew Shea Weighs In On Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux Paternity Drama

We don’t know a lot about Mathew Shea yet, except that he’s anxiety-prone enough to shirk his responsibilities when over-whelmed.  The Below Deck Mediterranean chef feigned a knee injury to get out of cooking for the first charter.  And that’s just Mathew professionally, though when he sticks around long enough to prepare a meal, it’s […] The post Below Deck Chef Mathew Shea Weighs In On Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux Paternity Drama appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VideosPosted by
Us Weekly

Former ‘Below Deck’ Stars: Where Are They Now?

All aboard! Below Deck and its spinoff series have never failed to bring the drama to Bravo fans everywhere since the franchise launched. The original series premiered in July 2013, documenting the daily lives of crew members on luxurious yachts during charter season. At the time, Bravo revealed that the first season averaged over 1 million viewers per episode, making it a simple decision to branch off into two more series: Below Deck Mediterranean and Below Deck Sailing Yacht.
CelebritiesTVOvermind

10 Things You Didn’t Know about Leah Shafer

Below Deck fans everywhere were extremely excited when it was announced that Captain Sandy’s girlfriend, Leah Shafer, would be a contestant on season 16 of America’s Got Talent. Unfortunately, that excitement didn’t last for long because it was ultimately announced that she wouldn’t be appearing on the show. The decision was made after AGT removed the second half of the show. Even though she won’t get a chance to win AGT, Leah doesn’t plan on letting that get in her way. She’s still dedicated to her craft and she’s ready to continue sharing her love for music with the world. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Leah Shafer.
TV & VideosDecider

‘Below Deck Med’: Courtney Veale Talks Twerking, Tequila, and That Lazy Susan

Courtney Veale is already a breakout star on this season of Below Deck Mediterranean, and after our chat with her, it’s easy to see why. Here, the bubbly third stew talks about why she was skeptical of Chef Mat’s knee injury, that mega crush deckhand Zee had for her during the season, and why she’s feeling just a little bit nervous about all the twerking we’re about to see from her. Plus, what it was like to be a former Disneyland Paris princess and details on a recent charter she worked which included Magic Johnson and his friends as guests!
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

Do 'Below Deck Mediterranean's' Katie Flood and Jack Stirrup Still Keep in Touch?

During the season premiere of Season 6 of Bravo's Below Deck Mediterranean, fans learned that the new chief stew Katie Flood had a romantic relationship with Jack Stirrup, a deckhand from Season 4. Katie shared with the crew mess, "My ex-boyfriend Jack worked for Captain Sandy before." Ahead of the new season, Katie talked about how she met Jack and their whirlwind romance with The Daily Dish. She shared, "We met in Thailand. Both of our boats were in Thailand."
Relationshipsbravotv.com

Below Deck Med Alum Brooke Laughton Is Engaged: "I Said YES to My Soul Mate"

She said yes! Below Deck Mediterranean alum Brooke Laughton is engaged. The Season 3 stew announced the happy news in a post on Instagram on July 14. "I said YES to my soul mate," Brooke shared. "The first time we met I called him my future husband before I even knew his name (behind his back-that would just be creepy) and now the most romantic proposal on a hilltop overlooking the bay of Portofino. Just in time for my 30th Birthday today. Sooooo overwhelmed and in love."
TV SeriesPosted by
Reality Tea

Katie Flood Teases Drama Lexi Wilson On Below Deck Mediterranean

As sure as Below Deck viewers can expect crew hookups and boat romances, there’s interior crew drama.  The chief stew sets the tone for each season.  Kate Chastain was a natural at antagonizing her staff and Hannah Ferrier always bemoaned a green stewardess.  Better to be passive aggressive than train your team.  Madison Stalker was […] The post Katie Flood Teases Drama Lexi Wilson On Below Deck Mediterranean appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SeriesDecider

‘Below Deck Med’ Recap: Did Chef Tom Cheat on Malia?

“Did you call for a reason or are you just calling to talk?” is never a great line to hear on the phone. It’s only slightly more polite than “Can you just get to the point?” But it’s a valid question that Malia White asks on the latest episode of Below Deck Mediterranean when she gets a call from her ex-boyfriend, Tom Checketts.
MusicPosted by
Distractify

Roy Orbison Jr. and His Family Make Their Return to 'Below Deck Med'

From the moment the first trailer of Season 6 of Below Deck Med dropped on Bravo, viewers knew they'd be in for a treat. Getting to see the Mediterranean through the eyes of the Lady Michelle crew has so far proven stressful, dramatic, and rewarding, which is what keeps rapt audiences tuning back to the reality series week after week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy