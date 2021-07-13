‘Below Deck Mediterranean’: Is Captain Sandy Ready to Propose to Girlfriend Leah Shafer?

Below Deck fans everywhere were extremely excited when it was announced that Captain Sandy’s girlfriend, Leah Shafer, would be a contestant on season 16 of America’s Got Talent. Unfortunately, that excitement didn’t last for long because it was ultimately announced that she wouldn’t be appearing on the show. The decision was made after AGT removed the second half of the show. Even though she won’t get a chance to win AGT, Leah doesn’t plan on letting that get in her way. She’s still dedicated to her craft and she’s ready to continue sharing her love for music with the world. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Leah Shafer.