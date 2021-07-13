‘Below Deck Mediterranean’: Is Captain Sandy Ready to Propose to Girlfriend Leah Shafer?
Captain Sandy Yawn just officiated her first wedding on Below Deck Mediterranean, so are wedding bells in her future with girlfriend Leah Shafer? While the couple is building a home together in Florida and haven’t left each other’s side, Yawn said they are currently just focusing on their relationship. “Yeah, you know, honestly, slow and steady wins the race,” Yawn told Bravo Insider about the idea of marriage someday. “So I do. I do. I mean, who knows? Like, it’s only been two years. Just under two years, so let’s see.”www.cheatsheet.com
Comments / 0