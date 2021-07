Nearly 100 years after the Connacht Final was last in Croke Park, the showpiece tie out West is back on Jones Road in Dublin. Last year’s All Ireland finalists Mayo will battle Galway for the right to be named Connacht champions for 2021. The winners will face the Leinster champions in an All Ireland semi-final. Here is how you can watch and stream the game on TV. You can also follow updates on our live blog.