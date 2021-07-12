Media arts and design professor awarded fellowship to study representations of Black women in pop culture
Morgan Smalls, a media arts and design professor at James Madison University, was awarded a University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC) Inclusion Imperative Visiting Faculty Fellowship. Smalls will spend the Spring 2022 semester in residence at the Dresher Center for the Humanities at UMBC, where she will conduct research that explores “HBO’s 'Insecure' and Black Women in the Media.” This research will use popular culture as an entryway to conversations on race, class, gender and power in television and digital media spaces.www.jmu.edu
Comments / 0