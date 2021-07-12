PUBLIC HEARING TO AMEND RULES OF MIDDLE SNAKE TAMARAC RIVERS WATERSHED DISTRICT WILL BE JULY 19

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING TO AMEND THE RULES OF THE MIDDLE SNAKE TAMARAC RIVERS WATERSHED DISTRICT. The Board of Managers of the Middle Snake Tamarac Rivers Watershed District hereby gives notice that a Public Hearing, before the Board of Managers, of the Middle Snake Tamarac Rivers Watershed District will be held on July 19, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., at the Middle Snake Tamarac Rivers Watershed District office, 453 N McKinley Street, Warren, Minnesota.