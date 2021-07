“And into the forest, I go to lose my mind and find my soul.” – John Muir. This quote is one that resonates with artists no matter the medium. There is something to be said about getting lost in nature and finding purpose. Oftentimes are most inspired moments are found in solace, surrounded by the vastness of nature and its power. We wanted to provide tips and tricks that we’ve found helpful when capturing natural landscapes to help you better prepare for an outdoor adventure. Take advantage of these forest photography tips so that you can make the most of your experience and your photos.