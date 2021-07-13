Opinion: In defense of Bob Ziel
My policy over the past year has been to avoid political discussion as much as possible, in favor of experiences that I have had and which have elicited several favorable comments. However, Bob Ziel and I have an unsigned agreement to keep tabs on one another. First off, Bob’s assessment of critical race theory as reverse racism is spot on. It is an attempt, with roots going back to into the last century, of turning people of different backgrounds against each other.www.postregister.com
