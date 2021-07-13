Cancel
Phoenix to sell Ark Life for 230 mln euros to Irish Life Group

By Reuters Staff
July 13 (Reuters) - British insurer Phoenix Group said on Tuesday it would sell its Dublin-based Ark Life Assurance to Irish Life Group for 230 million euros ($272.73 million), as it continues to streamline its European operations.

Ark Life, which manages heritage savings and protection products in Ireland, came under Phoenix’s ownership as part of its 3.2-billion-pounds ReAssure purchase last year from Swiss Re . ($1 = 0.8433 euros) (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

