Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bismarck, ND

Letter: Hate mail doesn't advance a debate

Bismarck Tribune
 13 days ago

This morning (July 2), I received my first ever hate mail letter in response to my letter to the editor of June 30 from someone who is intellectually challenged. The liberal use of f-bombs (20) demonstrates that you are incapable of putting together a coherent argument to any of the points/issues I addressed. You are at least capable of changing the fonts in your word processing software and you were able to find my address. Name-calling does nothing to further a discussion on the issues we face (I am NOT “stupid, brain dead, white trash, a fascist or racist”). Many liberals would refer to my positions on various subjects as “redneck” but that is their opinion. The only point I would clearly agree with you on is that I am a supporter of President Trump as he supports the ideals that built this great Country.

bismarcktribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Society
Bismarck, ND
Government
City
Bismarck, ND
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Mail#Freedom Of Speech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Society
Related
POTUSNew York Post

Sarah Huckabee Sanders urges people to get the ‘Trump vaccine’

Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders acknowledged Sunday that she was inoculated against COVID-19 “months ago” — with the “Trump vaccine.”. Sanders, former President Donald Trump’s spokesperson from 2017 to 2019, also railed against the “misinformation thrown at me by politicians and the media” before making the call, she said in an opinion piece in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Has Trump beaten the system?

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on the floor of the Senate that “President Trump is still liable for everything he did while he was in office. Didn't get away with anything yet." "Yet," McConnell repeated, with his index finger raised in the air, "We have a criminal justice...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

The threat November 2022 poses to Biden

CNN — The first midterms for US presidents usually don’t go well. Other than a handful of exceptions, the party of the person in the White House does poorly. In years such as 1994, Republicans took control of Congress during the Bill Clinton administration. In other cases, such as in 2002 or 2018, losing one chamber has been sufficient to change the political dynamic in Washington. As former President Barack Obama commented in 2010, when Republicans took control of the House following the fallout from the Affordable Care Act, he took a “shellacking.”
Posted by
CNN

'Sore loser' Trump reaps fruits of election lies in Arizona

(CNN) — Ex-President Donald Trump's big lie came full circle on Saturday as he traveled to Arizona to dangerously seize on the false fruits of a sham election "audit" precipitated by his own discredited claims the 2020 election was stolen. On a late afternoon of delusion and incitement, Trump offered...
POTUSWashington Times

Congress should quit drafting bills targeting Donald Trump

It would be a good thing for the country if the bright minds who found a way to resolve the COVID-19 crisis could now turn their attention to the other sickness that is poisoning the nation’s civic life: Trump Derangement Syndrome. It’s not exactly clear why but the mere mention...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden hits new low in Gallup poll

President Biden 's approval rating has dropped to a new low of 50 percent in Gallup's opinion poll, according to results published Friday. Biden's approval rating dropped 6 percentage points from June in the new poll, which surveyed 1,007 adults between July 6 and July 21. The lower rating comes...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

What Sarah Sanders gets wrong about the Covid-19 vaccine

CNN — Here’s the headline out of an op-ed Sarah Sanders wrote in the Arkansas Democrat Gazette on Sunday: She got vaccinated “a few months ago” against the Covid-19 virus. Which is a good thing! Sanders, the former White House press secretary and front-runner for the Republican gubernatorial nomination in...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

The GOP's grave mistake

As Ronna McDaniel, chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC), falls back on talking points that suggest Americans are fed up with Democratic policies, I'm left wondering what alternate reality she's living in and what polls she's looking at. The Biden administration is currently polling favorably among most Americans — and higher than Donald Trump ever did in his four years in office (his highest Gallup approval rating never exceeded 49%).

Comments / 0

Community Policy