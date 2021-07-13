J. Edgar Hoover: Political smarts and ugly ties

In his new book, Nehalem resident Paul Letersky describes his years on the staff of the man he calls “the greatest bureaucrat of all time”. In 1965, Paul Letersky was just 22 years old when a chance encounter in a federal building in the nation’s capital led to a job with the FBI. One year later, he was handpicked to be part of J. Edgar Hoover’s personal staff. During the eight years he worked for the bureau, Letersky observed first-hand the FBI director’s idiosyncrasies, as well as the savvy leadership that kept him in charge of the country’s top crime-fighting office for 48 years.