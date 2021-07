PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A cyclist who was competing in the Bike the Buff race in Show Low died from his injuries sustained after a driver plowed through a group of cyclists. "It's been three weeks to the day that he's been fighting and I think that's just a testament in itself the amazing athlete that he was," said Shawna Glazier, a cyclist who was also racing that day. "To be able to race the way we were racing, you have to have a strong mental ability and I was hoping people would find peace knowing that he literally fought. He had so many different surgeries and he held on for a really long time."