Bank of America's Dysfunctional Relationship With the EDD

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.