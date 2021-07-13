Cancel
Broward County, FL

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 09:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-14 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Broward, Coastal Palm Beach and Coastal Miami- Dade Counties. * WHEN...Through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

Broward County, FL

Flood Watch issued for Coastal Collier County, Inland Collier County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-26 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Coastal Collier County; Inland Collier County; Metro Broward County; Metro Palm Beach County; Metropolitan Miami Dade FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flood Watch continues for * a portion of South Florida, including the following areas, Coastal Broward, Coastal Collier, Coastal Miami-Dade, Coastal Palm Beach, Inland Collier, Metro Broward, Metro Miami-Dade, and Metro Palm Beach. * Through this evening * Periods of heavy rain will impact portions of South Florida. * Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts possible. Torrential rainfall will likely lead to flooding of poor drainage and urbanized areas, especially over east coast locations.
Kiowa County, CO

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 14:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-25 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kiowa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MDT FOR KIOWA COUNTY At 354 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Brandon to near Haswell, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Eads, Haswell, Neeoshe Reservoir, Sweetwater Reservoir, Chivington, Brandon, Neegronda Reservoir, Queens Reservoir and Blue Lake. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.75IN WIND...70MPH
Collier County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Collier County, Inland Collier County, Mainland Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 08:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-25 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Coastal Collier County; Inland Collier County; Mainland Monroe SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN COLLIER AND NORTHERN MAINLAND MONROE COUNTIES UNTIL 545 PM EDT * At 457 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles northwest of Loop Road Ee Center, or 16 miles east of Chokoloskee, moving southwest at 10 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph and funnel clouds possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Wilderness Waterway and Big Cypress National Preserve.
Broward County, FL

Flood Watch issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Collier County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 08:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-27 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Collier County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County; Inland Collier County; Metro Broward County; Metro Palm Beach County; Metropolitan Miami Dade FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flood Watch continues for * a portion of South Florida, including the following areas, Coastal Broward, Coastal Collier, Coastal Miami-Dade, Coastal Palm Beach, Inland Collier, Metro Broward, Metro Miami-Dade, and Metro Palm Beach. * Through this evening * Periods of heavy rain will impact portions of South Florida. * Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts possible. Torrential rainfall will likely lead to flooding of poor drainage and urbanized areas, especially over east coast locations.
Broward County, FL

Flood Watch issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Broward County, FL

Flood Watch issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Kiowa County, CO

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kiowa by NWS

Kiowa County, CO

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kiowa by NWS

Donley County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Donley, Gray by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 16:48:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-25 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Donley; Gray A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN GRAY AND NORTHEASTERN DONLEY COUNTIES At 448 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of Lelia Lake, or 8 miles northeast of Clarendon, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Mclean, Howardwick, Lake Mcclellan, Alanreed and Greenbelt Lake. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Donley County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Donley, Gray by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 16:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-25 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Donley; Gray A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN GRAY AND NORTHWESTERN DONLEY COUNTIES At 416 PM CDT, automated weather equipment reported a severe thunderstorm was located over Lake Mcclellan, or 18 miles north of Clarendon, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Automated weather equipment near Lake McClellan measured 59 MPH wind gust at 4:09 PM CDT. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Howardwick, Lake Mcclellan and Alanreed. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Donley County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Donley, Gray by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 17:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-25 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Donley; Gray A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN GRAY AND NORTHEASTERN DONLEY COUNTIES At 512 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles southwest of Mclean, or 21 miles northeast of Clarendon, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Mclean and Alanreed. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Kiowa County, CO

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kiowa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 15:46:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-25 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Kiowa A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MDT FOR KIOWA COUNTY At 347 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Brandon to near Haswell, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Eads, Haswell, Neeoshe Reservoir, Sweetwater Reservoir, Chivington, Brandon, Neegronda Reservoir, Queens Reservoir and Blue Lake. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...70MPH
Corson County, SD

Severe Weather Statement issued for Corson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 03:15:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-26 03:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Corson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 AM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN CORSON COUNTY At 315 AM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located north of Mclaughlin, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Mahto. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH
Lincoln County, NV

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 18:33:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-25 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Lincoln A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM PDT FOR CENTRAL LINCOLN COUNTY At 632 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles west of Caliente, and is moving slowly southwest. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs and trees. Locations impacted include Caliente. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Alfalfa County, OK

Severe Weather Statement issued for Alfalfa, Woods by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-25 17:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-25 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Alfalfa; Woods A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN WOODS...SOUTHWESTERN ALFALFA AND CENTRAL MAJOR COUNTIES At 533 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles northwest of Orienta, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Fairview, Cleo Springs and Orienta. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

