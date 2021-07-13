Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-26 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-26 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Coastal Collier County; Inland Collier County; Metro Broward County; Metro Palm Beach County; Metropolitan Miami Dade FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flood Watch continues for * a portion of South Florida, including the following areas, Coastal Broward, Coastal Collier, Coastal Miami-Dade, Coastal Palm Beach, Inland Collier, Metro Broward, Metro Miami-Dade, and Metro Palm Beach. * Through this evening * Periods of heavy rain will impact portions of South Florida. * Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts possible. Torrential rainfall will likely lead to flooding of poor drainage and urbanized areas, especially over east coast locations.