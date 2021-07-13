Severe Weather Statement issued for Mohave by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 23:27:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-13 00:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Mohave THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST CENTRAL MOHAVE AND NORTHEASTERN CLARK COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1130 PM PDT/1130 PM MST/ The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the Las Vegas Valley, but was still over Lake Mead. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire for the Las Vegas Valley. Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for the area around Lake Mead.