It’s easy to get caught up in our to-do lists. When we’re constantly striving to be productive, we often forget about the importance of having fun and the impact it can have on our mental and physical health. Having fun and laughing is proven to reduce stress, ease physical pain, boost your immune system, increase endorphins, and so much more. It’s obvious that prioritizing play should be on the top of our to-do lists, so why don’t we?