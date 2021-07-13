Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

The Pros and Cons of Electric Cars

Posted by 
HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Electric cars have been one of the hottest topics of discussion in recent years. With a lot of manufacturers heading towards the production of electric vehicles, the competition has increased. This gives us a broader list of makers and models to select from. But before jumping in, have we ever stopped to ponder the pros and cons of electric cars?

hackernoon.com

Comments / 11

HackerNoon

HackerNoon

481
Followers
7K+
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automobile#Contents Pros Electric#Safer Driving Electric#Electric Cars You
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
EPA
News Break
Cars
Related
Carselectrek.co

Longest-range electric vehicles (EVs) you can buy in 2021

As electric vehicles look to gain an even larger portion of the automobile market in 2021, consumers will look at a number of factors as they choose to go electric. One major specification on any EV data sheet is the estimated range i.e. the amount of miles your new vehicle can travel on a single charge. Naturally, you’re going to want the most battery for your buck. Below is a list of the current EV options for 2021 sorted by longest range.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Honda Has The Right Idea About Electric Vehicles

Honda has committed itself to an all-electric future but it's going to take some time. A full 19 years, in fact. That's plenty of time to decide on a strategy and pursue it. Company executives have acknowledged this will be an uphill battle but can't be ignored. It's simply the way the industry is heading and getting left behind is not an option. Ditching combustion technology in favor of batteries only is also very expensive and this is where Honda's longtime pragmatism could continue to serve it well.
CarsThe Next Web

What’s the most tech-heavy car on the market? Probably not what you think.

If that’s a question that has been troubling you, well, look no further. We’re gonna get to the bottom of it. In its latest research, Select Car Leasing has revealed the tech-heaviest car brands and models on the market, analyzing how many tech features are advertised by the most popular automakers for each of their cars.
Carstheclevelandamerican.com

structural batteries for electric

Last year, during an event with Tesla as the main protagonist about new cells for batteries in its electric cars, the mention of its new structural batteries. Currently, battery cells are grouped into modules and the set of these modules make up the battery as such. This is the one that is installed on the floor of the electric vehicle.
Carstorquenews.com

Are Used Tesla Vehicles Appreciating in Value?

Are used Tesla vehicles appreciating in value? We are seeing instances of appreciating value for trade into Tesla where the price offered has increased over time. Does this mean used Tesla's are an appreciating asset? Let's find out. We are seeing cases of Tesla offering more for trade in vehicles...
Carsinsideevs.com

Tesla Model 3 Vs Toyota Camry Hybrid: Five-Year Cost Of Ownership

How much does it cost to own a Tesla Model 3 for five years? How about a Toyota Camry Hybrid? Comparing these two cars in terms of their cost to own makes perfect sense. This is because the Model 3 and Camry are actually similar in many ways. Toyota is...
Buying CarsPosted by
thedrive

These Are the Cars That Cost More Used Than New

Don't wanna wait for a new, chip shortage-delayed Kia Telluride? You can have a used one today...at a price. As the global semiconductor shortage continues to restrict new-car supply, buyers keep getting funneled into the used market, hiking pre-owned car prices way up. Even high-mileage cars are going for way more coin than they ever did before. Naturally, the costs of "lightly used" vehicles are so high right now that a large handful of highly sought-after models were actually sold for more money used than they did new last month.
Carsarcamax.com

Turning classic cars into electric vehicles is a growing trend -- and it's not cheap

Phil Davie has been building hot rods for two decades in southeast Michigan, but last summer he turned his business on its head. He started a new type of hot-rod business, one that removes a classic car's internal combustion engine — and nearly all of the innards — and replaces it with an electric motor and batteries to make it all-electric. He calls this new hot-rod shop EV Detroit.
Buying CarsNewsweek

10 Cars And SUVs With The Best Air Conditioning

In the summertime, there's nothing quite like the feeling of sweet relief that washes over when the air conditioning kicks into high gear pushing out the hot, moist air that's been trapped in your car as it bakes in the sunshine. The vehicles on this list deliver air conditioning better...
CarsCarscoops

Flying Cars Are Coming, But They’ll Be Pricier Than Ferrari’s SF90 Stradale

While we’re busy seeing world governments and manufacturers embrace the transition to electric vehicles, there’s one aspect of a sci-fi future that no one has quite been able to deliver on: the promise of a flying car. Now it turns out that the reality of a winged automobile doesn’t look as far off as it once did – but it’s not going to be anywhere near affordable.
Carsinsideevs.com

Tesla Model 3 Vs Hyundai Ioniq 5: Detailed Live Comparison

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 arguably has just about everything most car owners are looking for, and it's an EV. While it's not a Tesla, it shares most of the best features that Tesla's vehicles are known for, including eager acceleration, a premium interior, state-of-the-art tech features, and loads of passenger and cargo capacity.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

Future Cars: Jeep’s Wrangler EV 4x4 Brings Electric Power to the Trail

WHAT IT IS: A fully electrified version of Jeep's iconic Wrangler 4x4. Jeep has lobbed hints about this project for years—we even drove an electric Wrangler prototype in 2008. Since then, the industry has hurtled in earnest toward an electrified future, and Jeep unveiled the Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid and—more tantalizingly—the Wrangler Magneto EV concept. Both offer clues to what Jeep could be up to with the production Wrangler EV: batteries tucked in multiple places, including under the rear seat, in the cargo area, and/or under the hood; an electric motor placed pretty much where the engine normally would be; and even Electrify America charging stations installed at off-road trailheads around the country. These stations are becoming reality right now for 4xe owners, but they are clearly intended to serve more than a niche trim level.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Electric cars to outsell combustion vehicles by 2036: analysis

A newly conducted analysis predicts that sales of electric vehicles will outpace combustion vehicles by 2036 in the United States. Consulting firm EY, formerly Ernst & Young, released an analysis stating that Europe will sell more zero-emission vehicles than combustion vehicles by 2028 and that China and the U.S. are expected to reach that threshold in 2033 and 2036, respectively.
EconomyMotley Fool

Are Electric Vehicle Stocks Overhyped?

The EV market is going to be huge and important. Wall Street, in typical fashion, is looking to the future when it should probably be paying much more attention to the here and now. No one wants to lose out on a huge opportunity, and it's pretty clear that electric...
CarsCleanTechnica

Making Electric Cars “Normal” in Australia

The state government of New South Wales is budgeting half a billion dollars to normalise battery electric vehicles (BEVs). As well as generous incentives for the public and businesses to purchase BEVs, they are now planning “driving experience days.” This is similar to an approach taken by the government of the UK.
EconomyForbes

The Shift To Electric Vehicles Means Training New Auto Suppliers

CEO at Actify, Inc., helping manufacturers to build some of the world’s most complex and advanced products. There have been lots of dire predictions about the impact on the auto supply chain as a result of the shift from internal combustion engines (ICE) to plug-in hybrid and battery electric vehicles (EV). There is a general consensus that car and light truck OEMs will transition to EVs much faster than originally expected, given both increased consumer demand and significant reductions in the cost of electric powertrains. According to the Congressional Research Service, conventional ICE vehicles have more than 2,000 parts that are related to the ICE, cooling and exhaust systems. There is no question that hundreds of long-time auto suppliers will see demand gradually dropoff for conventional powertrain components. At the same time, the OEMs and Tier-1s are already out searching for a whole new set of suppliers who can produce things like battery packs, thermal management systems, electric motors, converters and inverters, high-voltage wiring and power electronics controls that make EVs possible.
CarsMiddletown Press

Charging an electric vehicle? Easier than you think

(BPT) - Electric vehicles (EVs) are the future of transportation, offering a fun to drive alternative to traditional gas-fueled cars as well as lower maintenance costs. Almost every major automaker is introducing new electric models – from SUVs and trucks to sports cars and motorcycles – providing drivers with a variety of desirable options now, and even more in the near future.

Comments / 11

Community Policy