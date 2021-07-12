Man charged with seven counts of child molestation

Exponent File Photo

A Texas man was arrested for allegedly molesting two children at his Lafayette residence, according to a probable cause affidavit filed June 30.

Two victims, ages 16 and 14, came forward to Lafayette police. Both said they had been molested by Rodolfo Jimenez, 71, on more than one occasion, according to the affidavit. Each time, Jimenez would ask the victims to watch TV with him and then tell the victims to lay on their back before touching them inappropriately.

Jimenez began molesting the first victim in 2010 when they were 6, the affidavit reads. This occurred multiple times until 2018. The second victim said that Jimenez began molesting her in 2018 when she was 12, and stopped in 2020.

Jimenez was charged with multiple counts of child molesting and a motion of extradition to hold the trial in Lafayette has been filed, according to online court records. His name doesn't appear in online jail logs.