Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lafayette, IN

Man charged with seven counts of child molestation

By STAFF REPORTS
Posted by 
The Exponent
The Exponent
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47DxeV_0av8RN3P00
Exponent File Photo

A Texas man was arrested for allegedly molesting two children at his Lafayette residence, according to a probable cause affidavit filed June 30.

Two victims, ages 16 and 14, came forward to Lafayette police. Both said they had been molested by Rodolfo Jimenez, 71, on more than one occasion, according to the affidavit. Each time, Jimenez would ask the victims to watch TV with him and then tell the victims to lay on their back before touching them inappropriately.

Jimenez began molesting the first victim in 2010 when they were 6, the affidavit reads. This occurred multiple times until 2018. The second victim said that Jimenez began molesting her in 2018 when she was 12, and stopped in 2020.

Jimenez was charged with multiple counts of child molesting and a motion of extradition to hold the trial in Lafayette has been filed, according to online court records. His name doesn't appear in online jail logs.

Comments / 0

The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
310K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college newspaper published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Lafayette, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Lafayette, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Molestation#Extradition
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Lafayette, INPosted by
The Exponent

Lafayette man charged with April 21 armed robbery

A 19-year-old Lafayette man was charged for an April 21 armed robbery, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Friday. Bishop Brown reportedly robbed the victim after the two set up an arrangement for the victim to purchase a gun from him. When they met, Brown brought a man who he refused to identify with him. The unknown man reportedly got in the victim’s backseat and pointed a gun at him while Brown asked if the victim had the money.
Lafayette, INPosted by
The Exponent

Lafayette man allegedly beats sleeping woman

A Lafayette man was arrested after allegedly beating a sleeping woman. Tramell White, 31, reportedly entered the victim’s residence on Julia Lane on Wednesday night while she was asleep and began to batter her, according to LPD Lt. Randy Sherer. White left the residence before police arrived. The victim ended up with injuries to the face and a laceration.
Tippecanoe County, INPosted by
The Exponent

2 arrested in 320 Brown St. armed robbery

Two suspects were arrested in connection with an armed robbery Wednesday afternoon at 320 Brown St. Kevin Sanders, 22, along with another suspect who has refused to identify himself, reportedly robbed a man at gunpoint, taking some personal belongings and a firearm from the man's vehicle. The victim told police he was hit in the back of the head by the robbers, according to WLPD Lt. Jon Eager.
Lafayette, INPosted by
The Exponent

Lafayette man charged in fight with apartment maintenance man

A Lafayette man was arrested Tuesday morning after allegedly punching an apartment maintenance man in the face, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Wednesday. Devontae Brodnax, 24, reportedly got into the altercation with the victim after a dispute about fixing his broken dryer at River Walk Apartments on North 9th Street. Brodnax called the maintenance department Tuesday morning to have someone fix his broken dryer. He was upset, according to the affidavit, because he had called the previous night to no avail.
Lafayette, INPosted by
The Exponent

Lafayette man charged with May 1 hand sanitizer fire

Charges were filed against a Lafayette man after allegedly setting a hand sanitizer station on fire in the Hub apartment complex on May 1, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Monday. Gerardo Sosa-Valenzuela, 20, reportedly walked to the elevators with someone else and noticed a dried hand sanitizer station...
Auburn, ALPosted by
The Exponent

Former Purdue student charged with dealing cocaine

A former Purdue student has been charged after police allegedly found marijuana and cocaine in his car in April, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Friday. Charles Chen, 21, from Auburn, Alabama, was arrested on April 17 after Purdue police allegedly found the drugs in his car during a traffic stop. Chen was pulled over for excessive speeding, and police found marijuana buds in plastic baggies, according to the affidavit. Chen reportedly told officers the marijuana was for him personally. It weighed 17 grams.
Lafayette, INPosted by
The Exponent

Lafayette warehouse owner injured in explosion

Lafayette firefighters responded to reports of multiple explosions at a Lafayette business Monday morning. Indianapolis Scale Co.'s warehouse, at 3635 Coleman Court, first erupted around 10:15 a.m., eyewitnesses said. The warehouse's owner was in the bathroom when the first explosion occurred, eyewitness Martin Boyd said. Boyd works at Peerless Pattern,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy