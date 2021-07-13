Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Ultimate KOTOR 2 Planet Order: The Best Way to Traverse the Stars

Posted by 
HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords (Kotor 2) is one of the most popular RPGs of all time. The famous Star Wars game is the direct sequel to the original Kotor. After you reach a certain point in the story, you are given the option...

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

HackerNoon

HackerNoon

481
Followers
7K+
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kotor#New Planet#Planet With#Na Shaddaa#Onderon#Hutt Cartel#Dxun Ondoron#Ondoron Dxun Part#Sion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Planets
Related
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

5 Best Ultimates in League of Legends Ultimate Spellbook

Ultimate Spellbook, League of Legends' newest game mode as part of the Sentinels of Light event has made for some of the more interesting and hilarious combos that the game has ever seen so far. When trying to theory-craft which of the "Ulternate" abilities work best for a champion, it's best to choose any one of these five best ultimate abilities to use in Ultimate Spellbook.
Moviesthenerdstash.com

KOTOR Remake: Five Ways This Star Wars Classic Can Soar Anew

If a series of rather reliable industry rumors are to be believed, there’s a Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake in the works. And if there’s a KOTOR remake in the works, there’s just cause to ponder how such a monumental project can prove successful not just commercially but in the hearts and minds of long-time fans as well.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

5 Best Video Game Lo-fi Channels To Listen To For Ultimate Relaxation

Zelda and Lo-Fi Since it's Legend of Zelda week here at Game Informer. Since it's Game Informer's week to celebrate all things The Legend of Zelda, I figured I'd start with a Zelda-inspired channel to kick things off. It's not dangerous to go alone with these tunes. From the YouTube channel 'chill place' comes a Zelda and Lo-fi track that includes various remixes of Zelda music and other music simply reminccent of the game. This is one of my go-to videos when I'm at work and I feel on edge, this helps bring me back down to early immediately. Or, brings me back to Hyrule. Either/or.
Video Gamesepicstream.com

Planets We Want to See in the Next Open-World Star Wars Game

While Ubisoft’s new open-world Star Wars game is probably a good couple of years away, that won’t stop the wheels from turning on all things anticipation, speculation, and expectation for what is set to be the most epic game in the faraway galaxy fans could have ever hoped for. Naturally, before any trailer or any details have even been released, Star Wars fans and gamers alike will inevitably draw comparisons with other ambitious and perfectly executed open-world games, such as Rockstar's Red Dead Redemption 2, and specifically previous Ubisoft titles like the Far Cry and Assassin’s Creed entries.
Video Gameshighlandernews.org

Best summer game pick: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Those looking for a very fun and extremely entertaining game to play either alone or with friends this summer should consider Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for the Nintendo Switch. It’s the latest entry in the iconic Super Smash Bros. crossover fighting game franchise created by the legendary video game director, Masahiro Sakurai. New and experienced players will each find something to enjoy in this content-heavy title.
Video GamesKotaku

Homeworld Is Being Turned Into A Tabletop RPG

Homeworld, a series known mostly for its gorgeous big spaceships, but also partly for its gorgeous big landships, is being turned into a character-driven tabletop RPG courtesy of Modiphius Entertainment. Via Polygon, the game is called Homeworld: Revelations, and the pitch is:. Homeworld: Revelations will give fans of the original...
Video GamesIGN

Pokemon Unite Wiki Guide

Offense - 3.5 Stars. Based on these in-game ratings, Zeraora is an endurance speeder that can be easily overwhelmed/defeated if caught off guard with abilities on cooldown or on a misplay. The Mythical Pokemon can use its moves as a Speedster to close/widen the gap from enemy Pokemon by zipping in and out of danger.
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

Clash Quest tips and tricks

Clash Quest is one of three upcoming mobile games from Supercell that will expand the Clash universe. In this article, we will share some vital Clash Quest tips and tricks that will help you get three stars on every single island. Gameplay Overview. Clash Quest is a turn-based mobile strategy...
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Xbox might be getting Dragon-themed MMO exclusive

We've heard about a partnership between Hitman developer IO Interactive and Microsoft a while back. The rumour has it that IO Interactive are working on a brand new game that would be published by Xbox Games Publishing, meaning that it would be an exclusive for the platform. We also know...
Video GamesGeekTyrant

Review: CRISTALES Is A Slightly Cracked Crystal Of Style and Gaming

Art and beauty are subjective. But I’m going to go out on a limb here and say that Cristales is objectively one of the most beautifully made games in the last few years. But Cristales is also so much more than gorgeous art, the gameplay is innovative and mostly well-balanced. While some of the pacing and load times are rough here or there, the game as a whole is a powerful experience.
Video Gamesvgculturehq.com

Skyward Sword HD Walkthrough Farore’s Silent Realm

In part eight of our Skyward Sword HD walkthrough, we travel to Farore’s Silent Realm in Faron Woods, visit the water Dragon, and return to Skyview Temple in order to get some sacred water. It was quite the adventure, but now we’re all ready to enter the fourth dungeon in the game in order to get the first flame to temper the Goddess Sword. The Silent Realm is both thrilling and nerve-wracking, making for a nice change of pace compared to the traditional elements of Zelda. There is a bit of backtracking in the form of revisiting Skyview Temple, but Skyview has enough new elements to offer that it isn’t the exact same experience. After Skyview, we’re all set to visit the fourth temple in the game, and in that, we are almost halfway through.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Best bot lane Pokémon in Pokémon UNITE

Almost a week removed from Pokémon UNITE’s global launch on the Nintendo Switch, players have had a chance to experiment with each of the 20 unique species available in the game right now and begin crafting strategies to find the most success. Part of this process is identifying the correct...
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Genshin Impact — Thunder Sojourn Weaving Lightning guide

We’ve entered yet another phase in the Thunder Sojourn event. As usual, you’ll talk to Muzhen in Ritou in order to start it. Then, you’ll head to each marked location to defeat enemies, all while using buffs from purple crystals. Here’s our Genshin Impact Thunder Sojourn guide to help you with the Weaving Lightning challenge.
Video Gameswccftech.com

The Forgotten City Review – Unforgettable Time Traveling Mystery

The forbidden fruit is one of the oldest human tropes: something you aren’t allowed to touch just makes it all the more tempting to do so. We’ve all licked wet paint signs, grabbed electric fences, or stuck into staff-only areas of the local cinema. The Forgotten City is much the same, tempting you in with intrigue and strict rules begging to be circumvented. Despite some dated features, The Forgotten City is a surprisingly refreshing take on the adventure game that is just begging to be explored.
Video GamesGamespot

Free-To-Play MMO Bless Unleashed Hits PC August 6

Bless Unleashed is a free-to-play MMORPG that's now making its way to PC, following its 2020 release on Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Set for launch on August 6, the PC version of Bless Unleashed will continue with the console's version fast-paced, action-oriented approach to combat and exploration--putting a greater emphasis on players being active in how they engage with the game's different challenges. GameSpot not only has some details on what's in store of the launch of the PC edition, but we also have an exclusive first look at a new cinematic trailer in anticipation of the PC release.

Comments / 0

Community Policy