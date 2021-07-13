Ultimate KOTOR 2 Planet Order: The Best Way to Traverse the Stars

In part eight of our Skyward Sword HD walkthrough, we travel to Farore’s Silent Realm in Faron Woods, visit the water Dragon, and return to Skyview Temple in order to get some sacred water. It was quite the adventure, but now we’re all ready to enter the fourth dungeon in the game in order to get the first flame to temper the Goddess Sword. The Silent Realm is both thrilling and nerve-wracking, making for a nice change of pace compared to the traditional elements of Zelda. There is a bit of backtracking in the form of revisiting Skyview Temple, but Skyview has enough new elements to offer that it isn’t the exact same experience. After Skyview, we’re all set to visit the fourth temple in the game, and in that, we are almost halfway through.