NEW ULM — Norma Walters, age 91, passed away Friday, July 2, 2021 at the Buffalo Lake Health Care Center in Buffalo Lake. Norma Walters lived her entire life in New Ulm except for her time in the nursing home in Buffalo Lake MN. She passed away on July 2, 2021. She was married to Willie Walters. She was preceded in death by Willie, and her son Doug. She is survived by her daughter Patti Heyl (Paul) of Bird Island, daughter-in-law Rita Walters (New Ulm), granddaughter JessAnna Watts (Shane) Cranston Rhode Island, grandsons Tanner Heyl (Spicer Minnesota), Ryan Walters (Tiffany) of Omaha Nebraska, and Mitch Walters (New Ulm) and five great grandchildren.