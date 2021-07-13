What to Know About Blood Clots, Anaphylaxis and Other Vaccine Fears
Covid vaccines are designed to prevent a disease that has so far killed nearly 4 million people worldwide. No pharmaceutical, however, is completely benign. The goal is to ensure the benefits outweigh the risks. So far, the vaccines have been connected to a relatively small number of cases of heart inflammation, blood clots, a rare immune-system disorder and serious, but treatable allergic reactions called anaphylaxis. A concern that vaccinations could be linked to temporary facial paralysis has not proven justified.www.washingtonpost.com
