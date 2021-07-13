Cancel
What to Know About Blood Clots, Anaphylaxis and Other Vaccine Fears

By John Lauerman, Jason Gale
Washington Post
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCovid vaccines are designed to prevent a disease that has so far killed nearly 4 million people worldwide. No pharmaceutical, however, is completely benign. The goal is to ensure the benefits outweigh the risks. So far, the vaccines have been connected to a relatively small number of cases of heart inflammation, blood clots, a rare immune-system disorder and serious, but treatable allergic reactions called anaphylaxis. A concern that vaccinations could be linked to temporary facial paralysis has not proven justified.

