Four Branches celebrates anniversary

POLKTON — Celebrate Four Branches’ Anniversary with a fun day of clays, vendors and entertainment.

The shooting preserve, located at 425 Poplar Hill Church Road, is celebrating it’s anniversary on Saturday, July 17 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Come out for all day specials. The first 10 shooters will get 100 free clays. Other specials include 45 cent clays, raffle prizes and member-only gifts.

Local appearances from vendors and entertainment include Sweet Tee Grille Food Truck, PVF Misty Delights, Vineyard at The Old Place, Homestead & Hustle, Willow & Vine and artist Lucas James.

Be sure to come out for prizes, clays, food and fun.