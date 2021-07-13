July 4th Parade returns to Needham

Throwing candy to kids is always a good way to endear yourself to parade attendees. Last year, there was no Fourth of July parade or fireworks in Needham, while this year, the fireworks were cancelled, but the parade was allowed to continue. This meant that unless you were going to put on your own cookout or smuggle some fireworks from the New Hampshire border and invite some friends to light them with you, if you were going to celebrate American Independence Day in town with your fellow Needhamites, the parade last Monday morning was your only chance to do so.