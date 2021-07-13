Cancel
Dunkirk, NY

Car club leader defends himself after noise complaints

Observer
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe leader of a car club criticized and cited by police for holding a loud June 26 show at the Chautauqua County Fairgrounds defended himself in an interview Monday. Juan Rivera of Unique Car Club said city of Dunkirk officials did not communicate properly with him and added that he plans to go ahead with an event at Point Gratiot on Aug. 14. Councilman-at-large Paul VanDenVouver declared at the last Common Council meeting that Rivera’s loudspeaker permit for that event would get revoked.

