Sharia's Closet: The place San Diegans in need of clothing can go. No questions asked.

Sharia’s Closet has been serving San Diegans in need of clothing for years. No questions asked. The organization is run by volunteers and the quality clothes are kept in a place that many say feels like home.

Whether you’re homeless, in an emergency situation or just getting back on your feet, Sharia’s Closet has become the place people go for clean clothes and most importantly, to feel like themselves again.

“My name is Sharia Linton and I am the co-founder of Sharia’s Closet,” Sharia said in a YouTube video on the organization's website .

Sharia’s Closet was an idea born from her mother Shamine, who faced her own challenges while growing up in Jamaica. She wanted to teach her daughter compassion and to create a space where anyone of any age, struggling with clothing insecurity, can get clean clothes, as if it were their own closet.

“That’s the feeling I want people to feel if they’re in need. I can come to this place and it feels like a home. I’m welcome and there’s clothing here for me without having to give my whole life story, what happened to me, why I’m here,” Linton said.

Linton and her team have been providing gently-used clothing to individuals and families since 2006. Because of the pandemic last year, she said they fulfilled a record 3,785 requests for clothing, and supported over 60 organizations including social services and domestic violence shelters. She said it’s important that clothing donations be in good, clean condition.

“If it brings you joy, you’re passing that joy on to someone else. Not stains, rips because we have to get rid of that,” Linton said.

Linton said it’s best to request clothing or make a donation online if you can. Volunteers will also help customize outfits people request based on the current inventory. Supporters of Sharia’s Closet say having a choice in clothing, makes all the difference.

“Clothing has a tremendous impact on a person’s sense of self and sense of self-worth. Just to see my clients’ reactions, how grateful they are, the kids, it’s like Christmas. It’s like Christmas. So, they’re amazing,” said Denise Carranza, a Perinatal Case Manager with Vista Hill.

Last year, Sharia’s Closet was given an Inclusive Leadership in Action award by Rise San Diego . Rise San Diego will be accepting nominations for other organizations like Sharia's Closet until Aug. 2.